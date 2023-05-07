Taylor Swift performs during the opener of her Eras tour, Friday, March 17, 2023, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Photo / AP

Taylor Swift performs during the opener of her Eras tour, Friday, March 17, 2023, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Photo / AP

Taylor Swift fans have gone wild after the star mouthed a cryptic message while on stage this weekend.

Amid rumours of a new romance, the Lover singer was caught in a viral video appearing to mouth the words “This is about you, you know who you are. I love you” while she was on stage.

Daily Mail reported the video sent fans wild as they exchanged theories on who she could have been saying it to and it seems they have figured it out as the singer’s rumoured new beau, The 1975 frontman Matty Healy was spotted in the crowd.

Taking to Twitter one fan said, “This is about you, you know who you are. I love you” And matty healy is literally there oh miss taylor whats the meaning of this.” While another snapped a picture of Healy in the crowd tweeting, “Matty Healy here confirmed.”

The news outlet reported Healy grinned when Swift mouthed the words on stage and fan theories reached an all time high when one pointed out Healy said the exact same words at his May 3 concert in the Philippines.

“this is about you. you know who you are. i love you” AND MATTY HEALY IS LITERALLY THERE OH MISS TAYLOR WHATS THE MEANING OF THIS #TSTheErasTourNashville https://t.co/qNxY7ResyY pic.twitter.com/HmlQ5gvURO — ً (@hyyhtherapy) May 6, 2023

News of the rumoured couple’s romance made headlines this week when a source told the Sun the Anti-Hero singer has found love with Healy and the two are ready to go public with their romance.

“She and Matty are madly in love,” the source claimed, “It’s super-early days, but it feels right. They first dated, very briefly, almost 10 years ago but timings just didn’t work out.”

The source continued to say while both artists are touring right now they haven’t had much of an opportunity to see each other but there has been “a lot of Face-Timing and texting” adding, “as two international megastars, they understand the pressures of one another’s jobs better than anyone, and are incredibly supportive of their respective careers”.

Swift and Alwyn were known for keeping their relationship extremely private but it seems that will not be the case with Swift’s rumoured new beau.

The source said, “They are both massively proud and excited about this relationship and, unlike Taylor’s last one — which was very much kept out of the spotlight, deliberately — she wants to ‘own’ this romance, and not hide it away.”

“This is about you, you know who you are. You know who you are. I love you.” pic.twitter.com/gqa2vRFE9F — J (@jenythhh) May 3, 2023

Despite both singer’s seemingly mouthing the exact same words at their concerts, some fans are sceptical about the rumoured romance and believe it could be a publicity opportunity.

One fan took to Twitter speculating Swift isn’t about to debut a romance with The 1975 singer but rather a potential collaboration.

It comes after Swift and her partner of six years, Joe Alwyn called it quits last month with a source telling the Daily Mail their break up was because of a major difference in their careers.

“The bottom line for the difficulties in their relationship was that Taylor’s career took priority over Joe’s – which can be awkward for a couple when it’s not balanced,” the source said.

They went on to say the difference in social status ultimately “drove them apart” and the couple “realised they were not on the same page anymore”.