US talk show host, Sean Hannity, calls Prince Harry a 'royal pain in the ass'

Fox News host Sean Hannity (left) has slammed Prince Harry for his First Amendment comments, calling the Duke of Sussex a "royal pain in the ass". Photos / Getty Images

Fox News host Sean Hannity (left) has slammed Prince Harry for his First Amendment comments, calling the Duke of Sussex a "royal pain in the ass". Photos / Getty Images

Prince Harry has copped hefty criticism online after describing America's First Amendment as "bonkers" and now the vitriol is flowing live on television. Fox News presenter Sean Hannity spewed forth a tirade of criticism aimed at the Duke of Sussex live on air yesterday.

"Before we go I have a message for Harry who is now attacking one of America's most sacred rights, the freedom of speech," Hannity's rant began.

Hannity continued: "Harry, we really don't need you coming from England to give us lectures on the First Amendment.

"Understand this is the same First Amendment that allowed you and your wife to trash your own family in the Oprah Winfrey interview. You and Meghan were allowed to accuse your family of racism," Hannity said.

Conservative Fox News host Sean Hannity slammed Prince Harry, saying the First Amendment is what "allowed you and your wife to trash your own family in the Oprah Winfrey interview". Photo / Twitter

Hannity then joined many of Prince Harry's critics, suggesting he return to the UK if he doesn't like the way they do things in the US.

"By the way, you're free to go home, make amends at the palace with the people that you and your wife hurt deeply," then continued in a slightly more sympathetic tone:

"In a way I kind of feel sorry for you because you seem torn between your new bride and your family back in England," Hannity admitted.

In case you missed it, The Duke of Sussex ruffled many an American feather when he made a derisive comment about the First Amendment to the US constitution, which guarantees freedom of speech, during a podcast interview.

Prince Harry Duke of Sussex sits down in the attic today to charm our pants off with his intellect, wit and thoughtful stance on approaching mental wellness. We feel so lucky to have been able to sit down with him- what a joy. 🍒🍒🍒 pic.twitter.com/ZxzZJMYcOg — Armchair Expert Podcast (@ArmchairExpPod) May 13, 2021

Prince Harry appeared on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert last week to chat about mental health, life in LA, his family and his future projects, reports the Daily Mail.

The controversial comment came as Harry expressed shock at the amount of attention he received while living in Beverly Hills, complaining about the media "feeding frenzy".

"I've got so much I want to say about the First Amendment as I sort of understand it, but it is bonkers," he said.

"I don't want to start going down the First Amendment route because that's a huge subject and one which I don't understand because I've only been here a short time.

"But, you can find a loophole in anything.

"You can capitalise or exploit what's not said rather than uphold what is said."