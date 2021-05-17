Prince Harry to discuss Diana's death in new TV series

The Me You Can't See — Official Trailer. Video / Apple TV+

The Duke of Sussex will talk about his mother's death and the experience of having to walk behind her coffin at her funeral in his new Apple TV mental health series.

A trailer released today shows footage of Prince Harry, then 12, taking part in the funeral procession following the death of Diana, Princess of Wales.

The five-part series, called The Me You Can't See, will be released on Friday.

In the 2.5min trailer, the duke, 36, is shown looking upset, his hand shaking as he holds it to his mouth. His eyes are red with tears.

The Duke of Sussex is shown in a trailer for new AppleTV series The Me You Can't See. Photo / Supplied

Brief footage is then shown of the moment the prince, alongside his brother, Prince William, the Duke of Edinburgh, Earl Spencer and the Prince of Wales, walked behind the Princess' coffin before a huge crowd on September 6, 1997.

It cuts to a close-up of a clearly devastated Harry staring straight ahead as his father turns to talk to him.

As the clip is shown, a female voice says: "Treating people with dignity is the first act."

The duke is shown in conversation with co-presenter Oprah Winfrey, as he says: "To make that decision to receive help is not a sign of weakness. In today's world, more than ever, it's a sign of strength."

Meghan was seen wearing a t-shirt that reads "Raising the future". Photo / Supplied

The Duchess of Sussex also makes a brief appearance, coming into shot at her husband's side.

Meghan, 39, is smiling and wearing a T-shirt printed with the slogan "Raising the Future".

Their son Archie is later shown sitting on his mother's lap in footage originally released to mark his first birthday last May.

Oprah says: "All over the world people are in some kind of mental, emotional, psychological pain."

She looks emotional herself as she talks about her own difficult experiences, saying: "It's just something I accepted."

The trailer also showed Meghan with a young Archie. Photo / Supplied

The duke is also seen talking about the pandemic as he says: "The results of this year will be felt for decades. For kids, families, husbands, wives, everybody."

He asks: "What words have you heard around mental health? Crazy..." Oprah interjects: "Lost it, can't keep it together."

She adds: "The telling of the story, being able to say 'this is what happened to me', is crucial."

The slickly produced trailer, featuring emotive background music, shows various participants telling their own stories.

Singer Lady Gaga says: "I don't tell this story for my own self-service, I've been through it and people need help."

It was revealed last week that the Duke will open up about his own mental health struggles during the series, which also features Zak Williams, the son of late actor Robin Williams, US Olympic Boxer Virginia "Ginny" Fuchs, American basketball players DeMar DeRozan from the San Antonio Spurs and Langston Galloway from the Phoenix Suns and California-based chef Rashad Armstead.

The series has been co-created and executive produced over the past two years by the duke and Oprah

The duke said: "We are born into different lives, brought up in different environments, and as a result are exposed to different experiences. But our shared experience is that we are all human.

"The majority of us carry some form of unresolved trauma, loss, or grief, which feels - and is - very personal.

"Yet the last year has shown us that we are all in this together, and my hope is that this series will show there is power in vulnerability, connection in empathy, and strength in honesty."