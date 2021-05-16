Inside Prince Harry and Orlando Bloom's Hollywood friendship

Prince Harry and Orlando Bloom have reportedly become good friends. Photos / Getty Images

Prince Harry says that he and Orlando Bloom regularly keep in touch to help keep their families safe.

The Duke of Sussex even named dropped the Pirates of the Caribbean star during his 90-minute podcast chat with Dax Shepard.

The revealing interview with Shepard also saw the duke compare life in the royal family to The Truman Show and a "zoo".

Bloom and the duke have struck up a neighbourhood watch of sorts for photographers wanting to catch a snap of their families.

"Two days ago, Orlando Bloom sent me a message, 'cause he's down the road and we sort of keep in contact because of the paparazzi," he told Shepard.

He explained Bloom warned him about a photographer who was in disguise, sending him a photo of a "long-haired guy with a beanie on, ear pods on, with his massive camera lying in the back of his 4x4 truck".

Bloom has an 8-month-old daughter named Daisy Dove with musician Katy Perry, and the couple share a similar goal as the Sussexes to keep photos of their children out of the tabloids.

Page Six reports the couples both met because of fashion designer Misha Nonoo - who is credited as being the matchmaker for Harry and Meghan.

In 2019, both Bloom, Perry and the Sussexes attended the designer's wedding to Michael Hess in Rome. Royal expert Dickie Arbiter told the Daily Mail "it's possible" they all became friends at the wedding.

Arbiter claimed the friendship between the actor and the duke was sparked by Harry, and he added there's an allure for both couples to be friends.

"Quite simply, they like dining out on the fact they are a friend of the royal family. It's like, 'Hey ho, I went to Harry's wedding. I don't know him, but I went to Harry's wedding.'

"Harry's befriended Orlando Bloom. Orlando Bloom thinks, 'Ooh very nice — a friend of the royal family.' It works both ways."