Prince Harry slammed for criticising the First Amendment: 'Get the hell out of America'

Prince Harry reveals 'I wanted out of Royal family 'job' in my 20s'. Video / Armchair Expert

Prince Harry has copped criticism online after describing America's First Amendment as "bonkers".

The Duke of Sussex appeared on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert last week to chat about mental health, life in LA, his family and his future projects, reports the Daily Mail.

Harry expressed shock at the amount of attention he received while living in Beverly Hills, complaining about the media "feeding frenzy".

"I've got so much I want to say about the First Amendment as I sort of understand it, but it is bonkers," he said.

"I don't want to start going down the First Amendment route because that's a huge subject and one which I don't understand because I've only been here a short time.

"But, you can find a loophole in anything.

"You can capitalise or exploit what's not said rather than uphold what is said."

But his comments left some Americans less than impressed.

Texas Congressman Dan Crenshaw wrote on Twitter: "Well I just doubled the size of my Independence Day party."

Another commented, "If he has a problem with the constitution then he can go back to Britain."

UK politician Nigel Farage said: "For Prince Harry to condemn the USA's First Amendment shows he has lost the plot.

"Soon he will not be wanted on either side of the pond."

"Get the hell out of America," another enraged social media user wrote.

Harry recently raised eyebrows back in the UK after condemning his father Prince Charles' parenting style.

"He's treated me the way that he was treated ... There's a lot of genetic pain and suffering that gets passed on anyway. Isn't life about breaking the cycle? There's no blame.

Prince Harry appeared on Dax Shepard's podcast Armchair Expert to talk about his life, family and latest projects. Photo / Supplied

"But certainly when it comes to parenting, if I have experienced some kind of pain or suffering because of the pain or suffering that, perhaps, my father or my parents had suffered, I'm going to make sure I break that cycle so I don't pass it on."

Harry then compared his life in the royal family to "a mixture between The Truman Show and being in a zoo", referring to the 1998 Jim Carrey film.

"I've seen behind the curtain. I've seen the business model. I know how this operation runs ... I don't want to be part of this."