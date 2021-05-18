Majority of Britons think Harry and Meghan should lose royal titles for good, survey reveals

Prince Harry reveals 'I wanted out of Royal family 'job' in my 20s'. Video / Armchair Expert

Support for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is fading, as a new survey shows the majority of Britons think they should either lose their royal titles or stop using them.

Writing for the Daily Mail, Rebecca English reported that three out of five people polled claim the couple should be stripped of their official Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles.

And a further one in five people said they should be permitted to keep their titles but not use them every day.

It comes after the Queen ordered the Sussexes not to use their HRH status, but now they refer to themselves as Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, in their commercial activities.

The poll has sparked a new debate as to whether the Queen should take away their dukedom, which was given to them as a wedding present.

But the Queen and her advisors are aware that the public blamed the monarchy for Harry's mother Diana losing her royal status as Princess of Wales, even though Diana herself agreed to it.

And Buckingham Palace won't be keen to be accused of behaving similarly towards her son. The survey of just over 4500 people was carried out by YouGov on May 17, after a podcast was released in which Harry slammed his father and his grandparents' parenting methods.

The survey found that only 17 per cent thought the couple should hold on to and use their titles, while one in five said they were unsure.

After a series of explosive media appearances, support for Harry and Meghan has dropped in the UK. Photo / Getty Images

It comes after sources close to Harry claimed his complaints were just like Charles' account of his unhappy childhood, revealed in a 1994 biography written by Jonathan Dimbleby.

Speaking on Dax Shepard's Armchair podcast last week, Harry said the move to the US was partly to "break the cycle of genetic pain" for his children.

It was revealed yesterday that the couple are "winding down" their UK-based Sussex Royal charity, renamed MWX trading when they decided to quit as working royals.