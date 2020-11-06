US election: Viewers baffled by Steve Kornacki who seemingly hasn't gone off air

MSNBC's Steve Kornacki. Photo / MSNBC

American journalist and data analyst Steve Kornacki, who is fronting MSNBC's 24/7 US election coverage, possibly/probably hasn't slept in days.

The 41-year-old has raised eyebrows from celebrities – including Chrissy Teigen – who are in awe of his relentless commitment to the job.

Viewers are reporting they haven't seen Kornacki change his clothes in days, while others said he was on air in the middle of the night and was still there the next day.

The reaction to Kornacki's fierce dedication prompted his colleague, fellow anchor Craig Melvin, to claim he'd not yet witnessed Kornacki eat or drink.

I honestly dunno how steve is still going im bout to die pic.twitter.com/R8IEt8lbIj — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 5, 2020

steve are you ok what does this even say pic.twitter.com/QlWI5U1NRo — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 5, 2020

I’ve known @SteveKornacki for years now and I can honestly say I’ve never seen him eat or drink. There’s been some reporting he may be a robot. #TrackingKornacki — Craig Melvin (@craigmelvin) November 4, 2020

So...I'm not judging. Not criticizing. But Steve Kornacki is wearing the same clothes as yesterday, right? Has the guy left the set since Tuesday? — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) November 5, 2020

when will my husband, steve kornacki, return from war — David Mack (@davidmackau) November 5, 2020

And now let’s go live and check in on Steve Kornacki. pic.twitter.com/xJ0XJw24Er — Late Night with Seth Meyers (@LateNightSeth) November 5, 2020

Steve Kornacki during commercial pic.twitter.com/Weg8HfQVWZ — Justin Clayton (@_JustinClayton_) November 5, 2020

Steve Kornacki continues to cover the election as votes come in for the remaining undecided states.