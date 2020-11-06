US election: Viewers baffled by Steve Kornacki who seemingly hasn't gone off air

American journalist and data analyst Steve Kornacki, who is fronting MSNBC's 24/7 US election coverage, possibly/probably hasn't slept in days.
The 41-year-old has raised eyebrows from celebrities – including Chrissy Teigen – who are in awe of his relentless commitment to the job.
Viewers are reporting they haven't seen Kornacki change his clothes in days, while others said he was on air in the middle of the night and was still there the next day.
The reaction to Kornacki's fierce dedication prompted his colleague, fellow anchor Craig Melvin, to claim he'd not yet witnessed Kornacki eat or drink.
Steve Kornacki continues to cover the election as votes come in for the remaining undecided states.