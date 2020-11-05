US election: Donald Trump's sons fume at Republican 'sheep'

Donald Trump Jr has lashed out against Republicans as his father's chances of electoral victory grow narrower. Photo / AP

Donald Trump Jr and Eric Trump have both lashed out at the Republican Party for what they view as weakness in the midst of a controversial election.

The United States is into its third day of vote counting and Joe Biden is inching towards the White House.

Biden has rapidly closed the gap with Trump in Pennsylvania and Georgia, and he is extending his lead in Nevada.

Trump's campaign has filed a number of lawsuits in a bid to contest the results of undecided states, and they have announced they will seek a recount in Wisconsin.

The President's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr, took aim at leaders in his own party for failing to take "action" while the votes are counted.

In another tweet, he said his father should go "to total war" over the election.

The total lack of action from virtually all of the “2024 GOP hopefuls” is pretty amazing.



They have a perfect platform to show that they’re willing & able to fight but they will cower to the media mob instead.



Don’t worry @realDonaldTrump will fight & they can watch as usual! — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 5, 2020

No one is surprised. https://t.co/DZ0GNZMjqG — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 5, 2020

The best thing for America’s future is for @realDonaldTrump to go to total war over this election to expose all of the fraud, cheating, dead/no longer in state voters, that has been going on for far too long.



It’s time to clean up this mess & stop looking like a banana republic! — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 5, 2020

Eric Trump has also jumped in, pleading with Republicans to "have some backbone" instead of being "sheep".

While some Republicans have supported Trump's baseless claims of electoral fraud, others have remained silent.

Where are Republicans! Have some backbone. Fight against this fraud. Our voters will never forget you if your sheep! https://t.co/jLzOIJbrwV — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) November 5, 2020

Some Republicans appear to be responding by showing support for Trump's legal challenges and praising the President for his leadership.

We are not done. EVERY Republican needs to:



1-Support Trump's legal fund



2-Support Sen. Loeffler vs. a radical who hates the police. https://t.co/uBtV7WtNZ4



3-Support Sen. Perdue vs. a trust-fund socialist. https://t.co/XLths4OOZn



Our country depends on it. https://t.co/jdnTNJ8GnO — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) November 5, 2020

We all owe @realDonaldTrump for his leadership of conservative victories for Senate, House, & state legislatures. He and the American people deserve transparency & fairness as the votes are counted. The law must be followed. We have to keep the faith that the truth will prevail. — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) November 5, 2020

A number of key battleground states have yet to be decided and the winner of the election has not been declared.