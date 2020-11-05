US election: Donald Trump's sons fume at Republican 'sheep'

Donald Trump Jr and Eric Trump have both lashed out at the Republican Party for what they view as weakness in the midst of a controversial election.
The United States is into its third day of vote counting and Joe Biden is inching towards the White House.
Biden has rapidly closed the gap with Trump in Pennsylvania and Georgia, and he is extending his lead in Nevada.
Trump's campaign has filed a number of lawsuits in a bid to contest the results of undecided states, and they have announced they will seek a recount in Wisconsin.
The President's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr, took aim at leaders in his own party for failing to take "action" while the votes are counted.
In another tweet, he said his father should go "to total war" over the election.
Eric Trump has also jumped in, pleading with Republicans to "have some backbone" instead of being "sheep".
While some Republicans have supported Trump's baseless claims of electoral fraud, others have remained silent.
Some Republicans appear to be responding by showing support for Trump's legal challenges and praising the President for his leadership.
A number of key battleground states have yet to be decided and the winner of the election has not been declared.