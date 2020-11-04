US election: Kanye West confirms he voted for himself in a flurry of tweets

Kanye West . Photo / File

Kanye West has just exercised his right to vote for the first time in the most Kanye West way imaginable: by voting for himself.

Ensuring his first time submitting a presidential election ballot will be one to remember, the 43-year-old rapper confirmed he voted for himself by filming the experience for his followers.

The first vote of my life We are here to serve We pray for every servant leader in the world 🕊 pic.twitter.com/UWSrKslCt1 — ye (@kanyewest) November 3, 2020

Tweeting the footage along with several messages and photos, Kanye wrote: "Today I am voting for the first time in my life for the President of the United States, and it's for someone I truly trust … me."

"The first vote of my life," he added in another update that showed his name handwritten on the Wyoming ballot.

Kanye voted for Kanye. Photo / Twitter

"We are here to serve. We pray for every servant leader in the world."

"God is so good," he captioned another image, face mask on and an "I Voted" sticker adorning his blue jumper.

West, who unsuccessfully attempted to get on the ballot in all 50 US states with his late bid for presidency, was a candidate in 12 states: Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Utah and Vermont.

It comes after he missed several deadlines to appear in key states, including his home towns of Ohio and Illinois.

God is so good 😊 Today I am voting for the first time in my life for the President of the United States, and it's for someone I truly trust...me. 🇺🇸 🕊 — ye (@kanyewest) November 3, 2020

It was revealed in July – shortly after his bombshell announcement that he was running for the White House – that he also registered to vote for the very first time despite courting controversy in 2016 when he endorsed Donald Trump for president.

Announcing his bid for presidency, he tweeted: "We must now realise the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States!"

Kanye's political journey hasn't come without bumps in the road, from his tearful first campaign rally that fuelled divorce rumours and a public Twitter meltdown, to shade from celebs including Jennifer Aniston, to being widely accused of being in cahoots with the Republican Party by running a spoiler campaign to siphon young voters from Biden.

"It's not funny to vote for Kanye ... Please be responsible," Jennifer Aniston wrote. Source / Instagram

While we know he has at least one vote today, Kourtney Kardashian raised eyebrows when she urged fans to vote wearing a "VOTE KANYE" hat in an Instagram story last month.

Aside from a lacklustre retweet back in July, his wife Kim has failed to publicly promote her husband as future president — fuelling reports she strongly disagrees with him running.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll released last month showed that West was polling at around two per cent nationally, according to The Independent.