Kris Jenner defends Kendall Jenner's birthday party amid Coronavirus pandemic

Kris Jenner has defended her daughter Kendall Jenner's decision to host an extravagant birthday party in the midst of a pandemic. Photo / Getty Images

Kris Jenner has defended Kendall Jenner's decision to have a birthday party amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star insisted everyone who attended her daughter's recent 25th birthday party was tested for COVID-19 before they attended and her and her family are tested "religiously" for the virus.

Speaking on Always Unpredictable, she said: "Whenever we have a gathering, no matter how big or small, whether it's five people or 25 people, you know, or 20 people, like at Kendall's everyone got tested before they walked in the door.

"They had to wait half an hour before the results were in and everybody was tested a few days before Halloween, so we were really responsible and we make sure everyone in our family and closest friends are tested religiously..."

"You know, we do what we can, we try to follow the rules, and then if people are commenting and they're being critical, I can't control that. I just know how we behave and you know, try to do the best we can."

It is believed that Kendall's party - which received wide criticism from fans - was attended by the likes of Justin and Hailey Bieber, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West, Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, The Weeknd, Doja Cat and Paris Hilton.

Meanwhile, Kris previously revealed she believes social media has led to 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' coming to an end.

The 64-year-old star explained: "When we first started, there was no Instagram or Snapchat or other social media platforms. The world has changed."

"Now there are so many, the viewer doesn't have to wait three or four months to see an episode. We can give them all of the information anyone would ever want to know in real time."