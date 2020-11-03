Kim Kardashian, Taylor Swift and Beyonce: Celebrities react to US election

The US election day is finally here, as President Donald Trump and Joe Biden battle for control of the White House.
Celebrities around the world have been urging their fans to make their voices heard.
While most Hollywood stars have openly endorsed Biden, some including Kirstie Alley have publicly supported Trump.
Jennifer Aniston, Beyonce, Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande are among the celebs sharing their political leanings on social media.
Other stars including Kim Kardashian, Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift have simply encouraged their fans to vote.