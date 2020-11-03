Website of the Year

Kim Kardashian, Taylor Swift and Beyonce: Celebrities react to US election

Kim Kardashian has encouraged her fans to vote. Photo / Supplied

NZ Herald

The US election day is finally here, as President Donald Trump and Joe Biden battle for control of the White House.

Celebrities around the world have been urging their fans to make their voices heard.

While most Hollywood stars have openly endorsed Biden, some including Kirstie Alley have publicly supported Trump.

Jennifer Aniston, Beyonce, Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande are among the celebs sharing their political leanings on social media.

View this post on Instagram

#IVOTED for @joebiden and @kamalaharris. I dropped my ballot off, and I did it early 👏🏼 I voted for them because right now this country is more divided than ever. Right now, a few men in power are deciding what women can and can’t do with their own bodies. Our current President has decided that racism is a non-issue. He has repeatedly and publicly ignored science... too many people have died. ⠀ I urge you to really consider who is going to be most affected by this election if we stay on the track we’re on right now... your daughters, the LGBTQ+ community, our Black brothers and sisters, the elderly with health conditions, and your future kids and grandkids (who will be tasked with saving a planet that our leadership refuses to believe is hurting). ⠀ ⠀ This whole thing isn’t about one candidate or one single issue, it’s about the future of this country and of the world. Vote for equal human rights, for love, and for decency. ⠀ ❤️🗳⠀ ⠀ ⠀ PS - It’s not funny to vote for Kanye. I don’t know how else to say it. Please be responsible 🙏🏼

A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston) on

View this post on Instagram

Come thru, Texas! #VOTE 😘

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

Other stars including Kim Kardashian, Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift have simply encouraged their fans to vote.

View this post on Instagram

I VOTED!!!! Did u???

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

View this post on Instagram

Just finished filling out my ballot!

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on