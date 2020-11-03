Kim Kardashian, Taylor Swift and Beyonce: Celebrities react to US election

Kim Kardashian has encouraged her fans to vote. Photo / Supplied

The US election day is finally here, as President Donald Trump and Joe Biden battle for control of the White House.

Celebrities around the world have been urging their fans to make their voices heard.

While most Hollywood stars have openly endorsed Biden, some including Kirstie Alley have publicly supported Trump.

An open message to all you loving tolerant righteous enlightened kind cozy boo boo bears. You who have slung slurs AT US for 4 years such as Nazis morons Hitler’s red necks Cheetos idiots cultists.

YOU r why we voted for TRUMP. I pray we give U four more years of name calling 😘 — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) November 3, 2020

Jennifer Aniston, Beyonce, Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande are among the celebs sharing their political leanings on social media.

Good morning PENNSYLVANIA! I’m so excited to see you today and SING for you!!!!!!! I believe in 🎶 YOU & I 🎶 !! Let’s talk about what America looks like with a KINDER President. WE NEED EVERY VOTE❤️ I’m with @JoeBiden —Lets go 24 hrs!!!!!! #Biden #AmericaNeedsPennsylvania pic.twitter.com/z0PaEZR5aF — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) November 2, 2020

Other stars including Kim Kardashian, Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift have simply encouraged their fans to vote.