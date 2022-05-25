Erin Jayne Plummer was working in New Zealand after two years of Covid lockdowns. Photo / Instagram

Aussie TV star Erin Jayne Plummer's final Instagram post before her death showed the TV host enjoying a work trip to New Zealand after two years of Covid lockdowns.

"TV shoot in Takapuna NZ," the 42-year-old wrote on April 22. "Great fun on set and so good to travel again. Cut!"

Plummer was known for her advertorials on TVSN and also appeared regularly on both Australian channels Today Extra and Studio 10. The former Aerobics Oz Style host won 11 national synchronised swimming titles and represented her country at three world championships.

The Instagram photos showed the host on set with a television sales team in Auckland, in a warehouse with the crew of her latest infomercial shoot, and one of Takapuna Beach on Auckland's North Shore where she was working.

Plummer, who had been a familiar face on Australian television screens for decades, died "suddenly" late last week, leaving behind a husband and three young daughters.

Her cause of death has not been revealed but a Facebook page set up by friends included the phone number of crisis support and suicide prevention organisation Lifeline.

"Rest in peace sympathy to all," one fan commented on her post.

"RIP beautiful soul," another wrote.

"How sad for her family," a third said.

Friends flocked to Freshwater Beach on Wednesday morning to pay their respects to the TV personality.

Dozens were seen standing together on the sand as the sun rose, with attendees encouraged to bring "red frogs and a cup of cheap coffee from the BP, things she loved".

The Freshwater Surf Club Chaplain was also in attendance to offer support and comfort to "anyone who needs it".

Studio 10 hosts Sarah Harris and Angela Bishop announced their fellow presenter's death on Monday in a heartfelt tribute.

She was described as a "gorgeous human inside and out" by Harris, who told viewers the program had "lost a little bit of sparkle" in the wake of her death.

"Over the weekend, Studio 10 lost a little bit of sparkle with our friend and advertorial host Erin Jayne passing away suddenly," Harris said.

"For two decades, Erin Jayne has been a friendly and familiar face on Australian television, for a lot of that she's been brightening up our mornings with her bubbly personality and megawatt smile.

"Erin was just a gorgeous human inside and out and if it wasn't for TV, Erin Jayne perhaps might have had a sporting career.

"She represented Australia in synchronised swimming and even surf life-saving.

"There is no question Erin Jayne was a high achiever and certainly a gold medal mum to her three young girls. We'll miss your sunshine around the studio Erin Jayne, and all of us here are sending lots of love and strength to her family."

Bishop revealed Plummer's career began when she was "plucked from a Sydney beach to star in an international tourism campaign".

She was then one of the faces of Aerobics Oz Style, which was watched by 40 million people across the globe.

The fact was shared by Plummer with the programme in 2016 when it hosted a special Aerobics Oz Style reunion.

Plummer also had hosting roles on MTV, Guest TV, TVSN, Totally Active TV, The Morning Show and Channel 10 Sport for the Nutri-Grain Ironman Series.

She featured in commercials for SunRice, Gatorade, Sony Wega, Razzamatazz, Australian Tourism, Allens Lollies and Subaru.

Plummer had a degree in journalism and previously worked as an editor at Horwitz magazines. During the 2000 Olympics she was the Press Information Specialist for the Sydney Organising Committee for the Olympic Games at the Aquatic Centre.

As an athlete she represented Australia in surf lifesaving and synchronised swimming.

On Tuesday, Today Extra hosts David Campbell and Sylvia Jeffreys also paid tribute to their colleague.

"For those of you who have been watching our show for many years, you would recognise longtime advertorial presenter Erin Jayne Plummer," Campbell said.

"Sadly, we heard the news yesterday that Erin Jayne had passed away, and she was just a beautiful person and a friend to many of our colleagues here at Today Extra. We just want to send our thoughts to her family and friends and show them some love and support at this really, really sad time."

A visibly emotional Jeffreys added, "Much love to her husband and children, and may she now rest in peace."

Friends have been paying tribute to Plummer, who lived on Sydney's northern beaches, on a special Facebook page, sharing photos and precious memories.

"This group has been created to share our beautiful memories of an angel lost too soon. Our hearts have all been touched by Erin Jayne's relentless passion and energy, so feel free to post photos, share stories or simply be connected," the page's organiser posted.

"Love you darling Ez, always the life of the party eating red frogs and drinking warm milk," another wrote.

Another added, "EJ was one of a kind. Caring, thoughtful, loved her family, and her girls were her world. As part of her advertorial world … we will never be the same again.

"The red frogs, the unpolitical [sic] correct conversations, the funny stories we all shared (goes on tour stays on tour). Love you EJ … see you in paradise. We'll all get there one day. I'm just so sad that you needed to go so soon."

Others shared treasured photos of Plummer over the years, including one of her in a mermaid costume as well as pictures from her school days and clips of her on-air appearances.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe page has also been created to raise money for Plummer's family.

The fundraiser has now raised more than $24,000 with hundreds of donations including $10,000 from Australian TV entrepreneur Harry Michaels.

Where to get help:

• Lifeline: 0800

543 354 (available 24/7)

• target='_blank'>Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO)

(available 24/7)

• Youthline:

0800 376 633 or text 234 (available 24/7)

• target='_blank'>Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• Whatsup: 0800 942

8787 (12pm to 11pm)

• Depression

helpline: 0800 111 757 or text 4202 (available 24/7)

• Anxiety

helpline: 0800 269 4389 (0800 ANXIETY) (available 24/7)

• Rainbow Youth: (09)

376 4155

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.