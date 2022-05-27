Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

Diana Wichtel: Life is short but Shortland Street goes on forever

4 minutes to read
Karl Burnett and Angela Dotchin as Nick Harrison and Kirsty Knight on Shortland Street. Photo / Supplied

Karl Burnett and Angela Dotchin as Nick Harrison and Kirsty Knight on Shortland Street. Photo / Supplied

By Diana Wichtel

Life is short, Shorty goes on, seemingly forever. That makes about as much sense as anything these days. I was a television critic with a new baby when the show started. The old theme song