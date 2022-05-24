Voyager 2021 media awards
New Zealand|CrimeUpdated

Two men arrested after police called to television premises in Auckland

2 minutes to read
Police investigate a burglary at Newshub. Video / Hayden Woodward

NZ Herald

Two men have been arrested after police were called to an alleged break-in at a television station in Auckland overnight.

Authorities arrived at the Newshub premises on Flower St in Eden Terrace, central Auckland, shortly before 2.30am.

Police confirmed this morning that two men - aged 42 and 21 - have been arrested and charged with being unlawfully in a building.

They are due to appear in the Auckland District Court today.

A witness told the Herald at least two people were taken into custody and could be seen in the back of a police car outside the premises.

At one point, an officer could be seen adjusting the mask of a man sitting in the back.

Police were called to the Newshub premises on Flower St, Auckland central, overnight. Photo / Hayden Woodward
It is understood the pair broke in via a side door before police were alerted shortly afterwards.

The witness said a vehicle thought to belong to those involved could be seen with tools inside.

The incident happened during a night of mayhem after several reports of gunshots around the city.

At least seven suburbs were caught up - including those in South Auckland and West Auckland.