Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) kisses Taylor Swift after the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game. Photo / AP

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce shook off a frustrating first half and held up his end of the bargain for girlfriend Taylor Swift.

It was a long night for Chiefs fans, including Swift.

Kelce caught just one pass for one yard in the first half. But he found a groove with Mahomes in the second half.

When the teams were tied earlier in the game, Swift was shown on the broadcast biting her nails.

Kelce finished with nine receptions for 93 yards, including a crucial catch with less than one minute remaining in overtime, to help the Chiefs win their second straight Super Bowl with a 25-22 victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Monday.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce kisses Taylor Swift after Super Bowl 58. Photo / AP

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) hugs his girlfriend Taylor Swift after the team's victory over the San Francisco 49ers. Photo / AP

One play after Kelce’s reception put the Chiefs on the three-yard line, Patrick Mahomes found Mecole Hardman alone in the end zone for the winning touchdown, in the process helping Kelce keep his promise while sending Swift and everyone in her suite into a celebratory frenzy.

One night after Swift earned her fourth career Grammy for album of the year last week, Kelce said he told her he’d “have to hold up my end of the bargain and bring home some hardware, too”.

In scenes typical of a classic Hollywood ending, Swift rushed to the field and embraced Kelce, appearing in tears as she kissed the American football star during celebrations.

Kelce first hugged his mother, Donna, before turning to the pop star and saying, “Come here, girl”.

Travis Kelce sees Taylor Swift for the first time after he just won. pic.twitter.com/dowbXUm0qc — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) February 12, 2024

The duo then kissed in front of dozens of cameras and millions of onlookers.

Onstage after the event, Kelce sang ‘Viva Las Vegas’ into the microphone as he held up the trophy.

Taylor Swift celebrates with Ashley Avignone, Ice Spice and Blake Lively during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl. Photo / AP

Swift flew halfway around the world to watch her boyfriend, who also said during the NFL Super Bowl’s opening night on Monday: “I want this one more than I’ve ever wanted a Super Bowl before in my life.”

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce embraces Taylor Swift after the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game against the San Francisco 49ers. Photo / AP

Kelce’s vibe at the end of the game was an emphatic change after he bumped Andy Reid on the sideline, knocking the 65-year-old Kansas City coach a few steps back after teammate Isiah Pacheco fumbled inside the red zone during the second quarter.

Kelce ran over to Reid and screamed at him after the fumble. CBS reported that Kelce was angry that he wasn’t on the field for the play and yelled at Reid to keep him in the game.

Taylor Swift moves on to the field after the Super Bowl football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs. Photo / AP

This was the second sideline incident involving Kelce and Reid this season. During a game against the Raiders on Christmas Day, an angry Kelce spiked his helmet on the sideline and when a staff member tried to hand it back to the tight end so that he could take the field, Reid grabbed the helmet and refused to give it back.