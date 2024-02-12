Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts at Head coach Andy Reid in the first half against the San Francisco 49ers during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

A frustrated Travis Kelce bumped Andy Reid on the sideline, knocking the 65-year-old Kansas City Chiefs coach a few steps back after teammate Isiah Pacheco fumbled inside the red zone during the second quarter of the Super Bowl on Monday.

Kelce, with girlfriend Taylor Swift watching from a suite, ran over to Reid and screamed at him after the fumble.

CBS reported that Kelce was angry that he wasn’t on the field for the play and yelled at Reid to keep him in the game.

The Chiefs gained just 16 yards on their first two possessions and trailed the San Francisco 49ers 3-0 when Patrick Mahomes and Mecole Hardman hooked up on a dazzling play.

Mahomes rolled to his right, threw a deep ball across his body and dropped a perfect pass into double coverage to Hardman for a 52-yard gain to the Niners 9.

But Deommodore Lenoir forced Pacheco to fumble on the next play and Javon Hargrave recovered for San Francisco.

This was the second sideline incident involving Kelce and Reid this season. During a game against the Raiders on Christmas Day, an angry Kelce spiked his helmet on the sideline, and when a staff member tried to hand it back to the tight end so that he could take the field, Reid grabbed the helmet and refused to give it back.

The incident left both NFL viewers and Swift fans stunned at Kelce’s behaviour, with some claiming he “lost his mind” and labelled the incident it as “violent”.

Kansas City Chiefs Tight End Travis Kelce had a heated interraction with head coach Andy Reid during the Super Bowl.

“Travis Kelce looks like he just assaulted his coach,” Jack Poso tweeted.

Another added: “...Travis Kelce body checks his own head coach … what a jacka**.”

Not a good look from Travis Kelce at allpic.twitter.com/cnonOM3rfS — JAY🤘🏽🐻⬇️ (@Directhim) February 12, 2024

“Kelce just lost his mind, running into Andy Reid on the sideline as he complained about the play call on Pacheco’s fumble,” Skip Bayless tweeted.

“Some coach would bench Kelce for that but this is the Super Bowl and he’s just too valuable.”

“What kind of man assaults his coach for taking him out for a play?” wrote another. “I hope Taylor Swift breaks up with Travis Kelce after the game.”

Former NFL star AJ Brown weighed in, writing: “If that was me I would’ve been kicked out the league.”







