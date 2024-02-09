Travis Kelceof the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with Taylor Swift after the Chiefs' defeat of the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game on January 28 in Baltimore, Maryland. Photo / Getty Images

Travis Kelce has brushed off suggestions he could propose to Taylor Swift at the Super Bowl.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 34, who has been dating the Bad Blood singer, also 34, since last July, will face the San Francisco49ers in Sunday’s February 11 tournament in Las Vegas, amid rumours he is set to pop the question to his superstar girlfriend.

A reporter referenced the Super Bowl ring he could be handed if his team emerge victorious this weekend by asking Travis: “Is there going to be another ring besides the Super Bowl ring if you win this thing on Sunday?”

But the NFL star shut down suggestions he could reveal an engagement ring for Swift by replying: “I’m focused on getting this ring, and that’s all that my mind’s focused on right now.”

Swift, who is in Tokyo, Japan, to resume her Eras Tour, will travel to Las Vegas later this week to support her boyfriend in the Super Bowl.

Despite Kelce’s dismissal of any suggestion he is getting set to propose to her, an insider told Page Six of their apparent plans to get engaged: “Taylor and Travis discussed it and there is a plan.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift arrive at an SNL after-party on October 15, 2023 in New York City. Photo / Getty Images

“They will get engaged on their one-year anniversary in July.”

Insiders added to the outlet Kelce has no plans to get down on one knee this Valentine’s Day as the couple “don’t want it to seem like it’s rushed insanity”.

At Sunday’s February 4 Grammy awards, Swift became the first artist in the event’s history to win best album four times at the annual ceremony, and Kelce also told reporters he has told her he will do his best to bring home some “hardware” of his own from the Super Bowl.

He added during a press conference: “She’s unbelievable, she’s rewriting the history books herself.

“I told her I’ll have to hold up my end of the bargain and bring some hardware, too.”