Donald Trump has slammed Taylor Swift and her NFL star boyfriend Travis Kelce on social media, lambasting the singer for being "disloyal" and making a joke out of Kelce's supposed political beliefs. Photos / FilmMagic, GC Images

As the Super Bowl ramps up and the world tunes in to the biggest day of the year in American football, former US president Donald Trump has taken to social media to slam Taylor Swift and her NFL star boyfriend Travis Kelce, labelling the Shake It Off singer as “disloyal” and calling Kelce a “liberal” who “probably can’t stand” him, without providing a clear reason as to why.

The former president claimed Swift has not given him credit for the global success her music and worldwide Eras tour have achieved, alleging he was in fact “the man who made her so much money”.

In a post uploaded to his social media platform Truth Social, Trump wrote: “I signed and was responsible for the Music Modernisation Act for Taylor Swift and all other musical artists. Joe Biden didn’t do anything for Taylor, and never will.”

Trump references the Music Modernisation Act, a bill passed in 2018 by Congress that had both strong bipartisan support and support from many groups in the music industry. It was designed to modernise copyright laws to align with the digital era, granting artists greater protections at a time when streaming services have come to dominate music distribution.

“There’s no way she could endorse crooked Joe Biden, the worst and most corrupt president in the history of our country, and be disloyal to the man who made her so much money,” Trump added.

“Besides that, I like her boyfriend, Travis, even though he may be a liberal, and probably can’t stand me!”

Swift and Kelce’s relationship has created a media storm recently, with the two superstars both making major moves in their respective careers.

Rapper Ice Spice, singer Taylor Swift and actress Blake Lively watch the Super Bowl LVIII match between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo / Getty Images

Swift, who publicly endorsed Biden in 2020, is currently touring the globe as part of her immensely successful Eras tour. She rushed back to the US from Tokyo yesterday so she could make the Super Bowl, where today Kelce faces off against the San Francisco 49ers as the Kansas City Chiefs’ tight end.

Swift has also been the subject of several conspiracy theories on the internet, including one from an individual who claimed online that “the Pentagon psyop unit pitched Nato on turning Taylor Swift into an asset, for combating misinformation online” and using her influence to take down Trump.

Due to her popularity and influence over her fans and pop culture, many Maga Republicans have expressed concern that the singer could damage the prospects of Trump’s re-election if she publicly condemned him or endorsed Biden.

Some senior Republicans have weighed in to reject the conspiracy theory, out of concern for their party’s image.

“I want the 49ers to win so we know we can get rid of these conspiracy theories about Taylor Swift. Never in my life have I been motivated by anything other than football,” Senator Macro Rublio (R-Fla.) told CNN.

Whether Swift chooses to endorse a candidate for the 2024 US election on November 5 remains unclear. Swift has not publicly stated whether she will do so, adding suspense to the mystery.