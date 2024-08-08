Spelling admitted she was secretly pleased when McDermott made a surprise statement to confirm they had decided to go their “separate ways”. Photo / Getty Images

Tori Spelling was relieved when Dean McDermott announced their marriage split on Instagram.

The former couple’s relationship had been subjected to months of scrutiny when the 57-year-old star made a surprise statement to confirm they had decided to go their “separate ways” and “start a new journey” apart, and while he later “apologised” to the Beverly Hills, 90210 actress and removed the post, she admitted she was secretly pleased with it.

Speaking on her misSPELLING podcast, she said: “He was reacting emotionally, and he was still drinking and, you know, he was in that spiral.”

“But I gotta say, when I saw that post - inside, I was like, ‘Oh, thank god’.

“Because... I don’t know if I could have done it. I want to do it. I want it to be strong enough.”