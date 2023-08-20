Tori Spelling has been admitted to the hospital with a mystery illness. Photo / Getty Images

Former Beverly Hills 90210 actress Tori Spelling has been hospitalised following her split from her estranged husband, Dean McDermott.

Taking to Instagram, the Hollywood star shared a photo of an IV drip in her left hand and revealed she has spent the past four days in the hospital.

“Fourth day here and I’m missing my kiddos so much,” she wrote over the picture, before adding, “Grateful and so proud of my strong, brave, resilient and kind-to-the-core children, who remain positive no matter what comes my way.”

It’s unclear why the star is in hospital or what she is being treated for. However, her hospital band showed she had first been admitted on August 17.

Actress Tori Spelling revealed she has spent the past four days in hospital. Photo / Instagram

It comes after Page Six reported Spelling and her children have been living in cheap motels and a trailer park amid claims she and McDermott are completely strapped for cash.

A source has claimed the family find themselves broke because of out-of-control spending habits, including staying in expensive rented homes and the mother-of-five’s penchant for shopping, said to be similar to her mother Candy Spelling’s, who is known for buying up vast collections of dolls and Beanie Babies.

“Their household bills run 100,000 a month,” claims the source. “There’s no end to the spending. In 2016, she had a room stacked to the ceiling with boxes she didn’t even open.”

“There were clothes stuffed into the bathroom with price tags still on them. Besides her shopping, there’s pet care, hospital stays, private schools, you name it. The house was a pit filled with animals like pigs, snakes and ferrets. It’s white trash central.”

It’s been speculated that the now-50-year-old’s mother, Candy, has tried to find a home for her daughter, but so far she’s turned them all down.

Tori Spelling with her parents, Aaron and Candy Spelling. Photo / Getty Images

When Spelling’s father died in 2006, it is alleged he left his two children, Spelling and her younger brother, Randy, US$800,000 ($1.3 million) each.

However, the majority of the Melrose Place creator’s US$600m ($983m) fortune was left to his wife.

What ensued were years of public feuding between his daughter and his wife as the pair went head-to-head, slamming each other in their memoirs.

Most recently, a close friend of Spelling’s mother, Nikki Haskell, allegedly told Page Six the mother and daughter’s relationship is “a work in progress”.

“I like Tori,” Haskell said. “I think she’s adorable. At the same time, I know she can be difficult. She can be a poor little rich girl.”

“Candy has been very concerned about her, but at the same time, she told me that things are smoothing out. The lines of communication between them have been up and down, but I’m told things are getting better.”