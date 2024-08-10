Grammy Award winner Toni Braxton has revealed she nearly had a heart attack. Photo / Getty Images

The seven-time Grammy Award winner revealed she had a worrying health scare two years after her sister died.

Toni Braxton nearly had a heart attack and needed to have a stint fitted.

The 56-year-old singer had the major health scare two years after her sister Traci’s death from oesophageal cancer in 2022 aged 50 - and didn’t want to tell her family for fear of worrying them.

On the series premiere of The Braxtons, her sister Trina, 49, said: “In true Toni fashion, [she] asked the family to come to dinner, and she had something to tell us, but this time when she told us that she wanted to talk, the setting of her tone was very melancholy, and I’m really afraid, because Toni had this health scare recently.”

“Toni has always been [reclusive] when it comes to her feelings. She’s never really been this person who just wants everybody to know what’s going on with her in her life, and especially with her health.”