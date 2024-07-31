Miriam Margolyes attends the UK Premiere of The Carer in August 2016. Photo / Getty Images

The Harry Potter actress revealed she ‘can’t walk very well’ and has been registered as disabled as she talks publicly about her health, wellbeing and ageing.

Miriam Margolyes has been registered as disabled.

The Harry Potter actress, 83, admitted she is struggling to walk as she gave an update on her health, in which she also confessed she regrets not making serious life changes after undergoing an operation in 2023 that saw her have a transcatheter aortic valve replacement to avoid more invasive open-heart surgery.

She told Closer about how she is suffering spinal stenosis – a condition that puts pressure on the spinal cord and nerves: “I can’t walk very well, and I’m registered disabled, so I use all kinds of assistance.

“I’ve got two sticks and a walker and they’re such a bore, but I’ve just got a mobility scooter, which is a lot of fun.”