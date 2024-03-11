Kevin McDonald as Harry Potter in Epic Movie.

Ageing Harry Potter fans have been left stunned after one of the stars of the film adaptations delivered them a blunt message: Get over it.

Veteran actor Miriam Margolyes shared the advice during an interview with Hilary Barry and the cutting comments have left fans around the world reeling after the clip went viral.

Margolyes, who played Professor Pomona Sprout in some of the films of JK Rowling’s bestselling children’s books, told Barry she was grateful for her role but had concerns for some of the franchise’s fans.

“I worry about Harry Potter fans because they should be over that by now,” she said.

“It was 25 years ago and it’s for children. I think it’s for children, but they get stuck in it.”

Margolyes discussed how some fans’ obsession even bleeds through into their romantic lives.

“I do cameos and people say, ‘Oh, we’re having a Harry Potter-themed wedding’ and I think, ‘Gosh, what’s their first night of fun going to be?’ I can’t even think about it!

“Harry Potter is wonderful, I’m very grateful to it. It’s over – that’s what I think,” Margolyes said.

‘A sad life’

Reaction to her comments was split, with some fans arguing that those raised on Harry Potter needed to leave childish things behind.

“She’s right, because why are adults still putting their houses in their dating profiles?” asked one trainee wizard.

“She crushed all the Harry Potter fans with this one truth,” said another.

“She’s saying what so many of you need to hear. You’re not a Gryffindor, you’re a 32-year-old account manager called Hannah,” one person quipped.

Others suggested that Margolyes misunderstood fandom as a concept and neglected to consider the role that Harry Potter played in fans’ lives.

“Harry Potter is a tight hug after a long day,” one person said.

TikTok user @fancornercreation said that Margolyes must have a “sad life” and took issue with her speaking out against fans while still “profiting” from her role in the films.

“How awful does your life have to be to pick on someone else’s thing” she asked.

“Also yes, my wedding will be an unbreakable vow ceremony. Guess that makes me pathetic.”