Barry Humphries has received a string of thoughtful heartfelt tributes since the announcement of his death this weekend but there are some who are choosing to point out the star’s more problematic behaviours.

Speaking to ABC, the comedian’s longtime friend and actress Mirian Margolyes - known for her roles in James and the Giant Peach and The Age of Innocence - has taken aim at those critics, calling them “disgraceful”. She also called out the Melbourne International Comedy Festival for effectively “cancelling” him in 2019.

“I don’t think he was properly appreciated by Australia, and I don’t think he was properly treated, particularly by the Melbourne [International Comedy] Festival, who cancelled him, rather late in life,” she said.

Miriam Margolyes told the ABC she was ‘outraged’ by the criticisms of her late friend. Photo / ABC

“How dare they. He had more talent in his little finger than they had in their whole bodies, all of them. I’m outraged by it, and I want to speak up now, to support him.”

The actress continued to say it was about separating the art from the artist and acknowledging that he was “a hugely funny talented, witty satirist and observer of the human condition”.

Admitting she didn’t like his politics at times and would always tell him when she thought he was in the wrong, she also praised him as “the greatest comic who ever lived”.

Humphries, most well known for his portrayal of the beloved character Dame Edna Everage, sparked a slew of controversies after revealing his views about transgender people in recent years.

In 2016 he claimed those who receive gender reassignment surgery are “mutilated men” and called Caityn Jenner a “publicity-seeking ratbag”.

Fallout from the star’s views followed his 2018 comments where he said being transgender is “a fashion”. The Melbourne International Comedy Festival announced shortly after that they would no longer name the top award “Barry” in his honour.

The Melbourne comedy festival renamed an award following transgender comments from Barry Humphries. Photo / File

Humphries passed away on Saturday following a recent health battle that left him in “agony” and in and out of care.

A family statement issued thanked fans and hospital staff for their “support and good wishes”.

“He was completely himself until the very end, never losing his brilliant mind, his unique wit and generosity of spirit.

“With over 70 years on the stage, he was an entertainer to his core, touring up until the last year of his life and planning more shows that will sadly never be.

“His audiences were precious to him, and he never took them for granted.”

“He was also a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and a friend and confidant to many. His passing leaves a void in so many lives.”

He was survived by his wife, Elizabeth Spender, and four children, Oscar, Tessa, Emily and Rupert.