Harry Potter actor Rupert Grint has said filming the beloved wizarding franchise was “suffocating”.

The 34-year-old British star scored the role of Ron Weasley in the blockbuster film when he was just 11, going on to appear in all eight films from 2001 to 2011.

Now, more than a decade later, Grint is breaking an eight-year big-screen drought for the upcoming thriller Knock at the Cabin, his first feature film since 2015′s Moonwalkers. He’s dabbled in the small screen over the years, notably for the popular Apple TV series Servant, but admitted to Bustle he was exhausted when the Potter chapter closed, and wasn’t sure if acting was what he wanted to keep doing.

“Potter was so full on - [filming] all year, then we’d promote the rest of the time. It was quite suffocating,” Grint told the publication.

“I wanted a break, to reflect on everything … It was an out-of-body experience for a while, but I think we finished at the right time. If we continued, it could’ve gone downhill.”

As he tried to navigate life post-Potter, Grint said he felt a “competitive element” in the press, which was comparing their respective careers in the aftermath of their breakout roles.

“‘Who’s doing what?’; people contrasting our careers …” Grint mulled. “We’re all completely different and going along different paths.”

On the personal front, Grint has been in a relationship with Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging actress Georgia Groome, for 12 years.

The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Wednesday, in 2020.

“I’m enjoying being a dad, doing dad things,” Grint said when asked of his future endeavours.

“I like the idea of doing something light next - like a Christmas movie. I’m happy with where I’ve ended up.”