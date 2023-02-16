Warner Bros is reportedly developing a new movie in the smash hit Harry Potter franchise. Photo / Warner Bros Pictures

During its 10 year domination on screens, the Harry Potter film franchise made more than $11 billion (NZ$17b) at the international box office.

Now, Warner Brothers Studios are hoping to squeeze a few more pennies out of Rowling’s wizarding world once again, according to The Sun.

Insiders revealed that senior executives hope to bring the stage production Harry Potter and The Cursed Child - which has been entertaining Potter fans on London’s West End stage since 2016 and in Melbourne for the last four years - to movie theatres.

“Warner Bros are currently looking at how to bring The Cursed Child to the big screen,” a source told The Sun. “It has been in their sights since the play proved to be so popular in the West End.

They added: “It went on to the back burner for a while because there was so much work going on with the Fantastic Beasts franchise.

“A line has been temporarily drawn on that for now, especially given its lacklustre performance, so it’s full steam ahead when it comes to developing The Cursed Child.

“At the moment it is in very formative stages and they are discussing the next steps to move it forward. The dream would be to have major stars returning, including Daniel Radcliffe, but that is still incredibly far off.

“Everyone who works within the Harry world wants Daniel to be back, but first they have to iron out the plan for how many films it will be, a reworked script and budgets.

“The hope at the moment is that The Cursed Child could be made into two films – both of which would pack as much punch, if not more, than the stage show.”

Daniel Radcliffe, in tow with his fellow wizard co-stars Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, joined the Harry Potter cast at the 20th anniversary reunion special to discuss their favourite moments filming the franchise.

Only time will tell whether the trio will return to Hogwarts again.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a play written by Jack Thorne, which was based on an original story by Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling.

The story is set 20 years after Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2, and follows the storyline of Harry Potter’s son Albus Severus Potter and his first year at the wizarding school, Hogwarts.