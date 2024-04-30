"She needs famous, good-looking and money. How many of those are there?" Photos / Getty Images

Is Irina Shayk’s interest in Tom Cruise Mission Impossible? Or will he be a Top Gun for the newly single model?

Irina Shayk is officially single after parting ways with NFL star Tom Brady.

The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, who was formerly married to Giselle Bundchen from 2009 to 2022, and the model enjoyed a brief romance. However, it “fizzled out” after four months, according to Page Six. The pair are said to be on good terms and there is reportedly no drama between the two.

Now, sources say Shayk is back on the boyfriend hunt, with a certain A-list actor in her sights.

“Irina is looking in Europe and the USA,” the insider told the publication.

“She is shopping, but her dating pool is a tiny group of people,” they added, before saying: “She needs famous, good-looking and money. How many of those are there? Five, 10?”

Enter Tom Cruise, the 61-year-old Top Gun star who seemingly checks all the boxes and is high on Shayk’s list of potential boyfriends, according to the insider.

Not only is Cruise one of Hollywood’s biggest stars, but he also just so happens to be single after his recent split from Russian socialite Elsina Khayrova. And with a US$600 million ($1 billion) fortune in the bank, he seems to have everything the model could want.

Shayk shares daughter Lea with her former partner Bradley Cooper, whom she first started dating in 2015.

Prior to Cooper, she had been engaged to pro footballer Cristiano Ronaldo. However, they parted ways in January 2015.

Shayk and the Silver Linings Playbook star welcomed their child in March 2017, but eventually split two years later in 2019.

The former couple are on good terms and are co-parenting their daughter together.

The model previously opened up about their co-parenting dynamic in an essay for Harper’s Bazaar, revealing that they’d been teaching their daughter about kindness.

Shayk wrote in the essay: “We’re teaching our daughter that the most important thing is to be kind to people. Every time we send her to school, we’re like, ‘Just remember kindness and love’.

“So I think that’s what true beauty is. It’s not about putting on masks, putting on makeup, brushing your hair, putting on nice clothes.”