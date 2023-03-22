Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen announced their divorce after 13 years of marriage. Photo / Getty Images

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen has spoken out about the tirade of rumours that have surrounded her divorce from football legend Tom Brady.

Five months after announcing their split, the mother of two has spoken to Vanity Fair about the “very hurtful” assumptions made about the famous couple’s decision to end their marriage.

Claims that it was Brady’s choice to pull the pin on their 13-year marriage, effectively choosing his career over his family, have been quashed by Bündchen, who called them “very hurtful” and “the craziest thing I’ve ever heard.

“Listen, I have always cheered for him, and I would continue forever,” she told the magazine in an article published March 22.

Gisele Bündchen on the cover of Vanity Fair. Photo / Vanity Fair

“If there’s one person, I want to be the happiest in the world, it’s him, believe me. I want him to achieve and to conquer. I want all his dreams to come true. That’s what I want, really, from the bottom of my heart.”

She also addressed rumours that she’s “against football” by responding: “Are you kidding me? I learned about it! I used to joke that I was going to be able to be the ref because I’ve watched so many games. And I loved it.”

The Brazilian-born star said the reasons for her split from the football great were multifaceted.

Tom Brady kisses Gisele Bundchen after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2021 NFL Super Bowl. Photo / AP

“What’s been said is one piece of a much bigger puzzle,” she told Vanity Fair. “It’s not so black and white.”

“Sometimes you grow together; sometimes you grow apart,” she said. “When I was 26 years old and he was 29 years old, we met, we wanted a family, we wanted things together. As time goes by, we realise that we just wanted different things, and now we have a choice to make. That doesn’t mean you don’t love the person. It just means that in order for you to be authentic and truly live the life that you want to live, you have to have somebody who can meet you in the middle, right? It’s a dance. It’s a balance.”







