Model Irina Shayk and Tom Brady were first spotted together in July. Photo / Getty Images

Tom Brady and Irina Shayk have ended their romance.

The relationship between the 46-year-old former NFL star and the 37-year-old model - which heated up in July with dates in Los Angeles and London - “fizzled out” in recent weeks, according to TMZ.

The outlet reports that there was no “drama or scandal” as they decided to go their separate ways.

Shayk previously dated Bradley Cooper from 2015 until 2019, and they’ve managed to maintain a healthy relationship since their break-up for the sake of their daughter.

EXCLUSIVE: Tom Brady, Irina Shayk spotted getting flirty, touchy-feely after sleepover at his house https://t.co/0flZ0REeZW pic.twitter.com/UH661ow0BW — Page Six (@PageSix) July 24, 2023

The model previously opened up about their co-parenting dynamic in an essay for Harper’s Bazaar, revealing that they’d been teaching their daughter about kindness.

Shayk wrote in the essay: “We’re teaching our daughter that the most important thing is to be kind to people. Every time we send her to school, we’re like, ‘Just remember kindness and love’.

“So I think that’s what true beauty is. It’s not about putting on masks, putting on make-up, brushing your hair, putting on nice clothes.”

And Brady’s ex-wife Gisele Bündchen recently admitted she never “dreamed” of splitting up with him.

The pair got divorced in October 2022, reportedly after what sources called an “epic fight” over his surprising decision to “un-retire” from football six months earlier.

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady officially ended their marriage last October. Photo / AP

Bündchen – who has son Benjamin, 13, and daughter Vivian, 10, with Brady - opened up about how she was blindsided by the split nearly one year after the break-up.

She told Lee Cowan in a CBS News Sunday Morning interview: “(Our split was) not what I dreamed of and what I hoped for. My parents have been married for 50 years, and I really wanted that to happen.

“But I think you have to accept, you know, sometimes that the way you are in your 20s, it’s sometimes you grow together, sometimes you grow apart.”

Bündchen added she is “so grateful” for their relationship because it resulted in two “wonderful” children.

She said: “He’s the father of my kids, so I always wish him the best.”