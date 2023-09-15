Tom Brady, Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper appear to be caught in a love triangle. Photo / Getty Images

It appears one supermodel is caught in quite the love triangle.

Page Six has reported Irina Shayk may be enjoying her time with retired NFL star Tom Brady, but when it comes to settling down, it’s claimed she still has hopes of tying the knot with her former flame, Bradley Cooper.

Speaking to the news outlet, a source said the model’s love triangle comes after reports she is spending time with Brady as well as her on-again-off-again lover, Cooper - who she shares 6-year-old daughter Lea de Seine with.

Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper on holiday in the Bahamas last year. Photo / Instagram

The source said Shayk is hoping to “lock things down” with The Hangover actor at some point as “years have been put into the relationship,” but it’s not clear whether Cooper feels the same.

Cooper and Shayk are known for having a friendly relationship after they officially broke up in 2019, and have sparked reconciliation rumours by taking multiple family holidays, however, there are conflicting reports over Cooper’s thoughts on her rumoured romance with Brady.

One source told Page Six that the actor is jealous of his former partner’s apparent relationship, while another source denied the claims saying Cooper is happy for the supermodel.

“[Shayk and Cooper] haven’t been together in so long,” said the source. “They are co-parents and that’s that. They are best friends. They are happy. Brad really likes Tom, and there is nothing but support.”

EXCLUSIVE: Tom Brady, Irina Shayk spotted getting flirty, touchy-feely after sleepover at his house https://t.co/0flZ0REeZW pic.twitter.com/UH661ow0BW — Page Six (@PageSix) July 24, 2023

Elsewhere it seems Brady - who divorced from model Gisele Bündchen last October - is only looking for a lighthearted romance at this point with a source claiming, “Brady is not interested in being serious with anyone right now,”

“His priorities are his kids and his business interests. There will be more supermodels in his future.”

The retired NFL star and the supermodel were first linked in June when they reportedly struck up a romance at their mutual friend, billionaire art dealer Joe Nahmad’s wedding.

In July, they were seen sharing a kiss in a car in Los Angeles and reportedly spent the weekend together.

Shayak was also seen with the former New England Patriots star at his New York City apartment this week.