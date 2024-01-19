Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins and Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas have announced they won't be coming to New Zealand next month. Photo / AP

Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins and Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas have announced they won't be coming to New Zealand next month. Photo / AP

TLC have cancelled their upcoming tour of New Zealand and Australia, weeks before it was due to kick off in Auckland.

The iconic American girl group were meant to perform at Trusts Arena alongside guests En Vogue and Busta Rhymes on February 29, before heading across the ditch to Australia.

But with just over a month to go, the band revealed the Downunder stop on their CrazySexyCool Anniversary tour has been canned “due to unforeseen circumstances”.

In a message to their Kiwi and Aussie fans on social media, they wrote, “It is with heavy hearts that we announce the cancellation of our upcoming tour.

“We sincerely apologise for any disappointment to our fans. Your support means everything, and we promise to make it up to you. We can’t wait to be back in your beautiful countries soon.”

The group concluded their statement by thanking fans for their “understanding and love”.

According to a statement on TLC’s official Instagram page, all ticket-holders would be refunded and did not need to take any action.

Fans were quick to share their disappointment over the news, with some wondering whether the tour simply hadn’t sold well enough “due to the ticket prices” — though TLC are the best-selling American all-female band of all time.

“Unforeseen circumstances = lack of ticket sales,” one suggested. “If they hadn’t have brought En Vogue and Busta and charged a regular price … it would have sold better.”

Another agreed, writing, “There are massive acts who are smashing the charts today who charge less.”

Others expressed their concern for the band members after the shock announcement, with one fan writing, “I’m absolutely gutted but hope everyone is OK!” and another commenting “We love you all. Take care and hopefully see you again real soon!!!!”

Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins and Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas formed TLC along with the late Lisa “Left Eye Lopes” in Atlanta in the US in 1990.

When the tour was first announced, the group promised to serenade Kiwis with songs from their 1994 diamond-certified album CrazySexyCool, 30 years after its release, along with countless other hits in the ultimate 90s throwback.

The cancellation comes after the band were forced to pull out of their 2022 performance at Friday Jams Live in New Zealand — now known as Fridayz — due to a positive Covid-19 case.

They were due to perform at Auckland’s Western Springs Stadium along with Macklemore, Akon and Craig David, after playing alongside the same line-up in Sydney.

“We would like to advise that due to a positive Covid case within TLC’s core touring party, TLC is unable to perform at ZM’s Friday Jams Live today, Sunday 13 November, at Western Springs Stadium, Auckland New Zealand,” the event organisers wrote on Instagram at the time.

The group haven’t toured New Zealand since 2016.