Chilli and T-Boz of TLC are finally coming back to New Zealand. Photo / AP

Don’t go chasing waterfalls New Zealand, because the iconic girl group TLC are finally returning to our shores.

The best-selling US all-female band of all time are bringing their CrazySexyCool 30th Anniversary tour to New Zealand with a one-off Auckland show at Trusts Arena in 2024.

The down under leg of the tour kicks off at Trusts Arena on February 29 before heading over the ditch to Australia in March next year.

Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins and Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas, who together formed TLC with the late Lisa “Left Eye Lopes,” will serenade Kiwis with songs from their 1994 Diamond-certified album, 30 years after it was first released - as well as several of their other hits.

The show promises to be the ultimate 90s throwback for music lovers, with fellow artists Busta Rhymes and En Vogue forming the supporting acts. The group hasn’t toured New Zealand since 2016 - they were meant to perform at last year’s Friday Jams live in Auckland at Western Springs Stadium, but were forced to pull out after one of their “core touring party” tested positive for Covid-19.

And Thomas is “so excited” to finally be coming back.

“This is the album that put us on the map with Kiwi fans and showed the world who we really are. And to mark 30 years, this will be quite the celebration!” she says.

CrazySexyCool is, of course, the name of their sophomore studio album featuring the hit single Waterfalls. The album was a huge hit in Aotearoa, reaching number 1 in the charts and remaining among the top-charting albums for 28 weeks.

The band has sold over 85 million records worldwide and boasts four Grammys, four multi-platinum albums, and four number one singles. They released a self-titled album in 2017, the first in over 15 years, which reached number 1 on Billboard’s Independent Album Chart.

Last year, a two-hour documentary titled Biography: TLC premiered, detailing the group’s journey as Watkins and Thomas shared their story for the first time, directed by Matt Kay.

TLC’s CrazySexyCool 30th Anniversary Tour

When: Thursday, February 29

Where: Trusts Arena, Auckland

Ticket information: Partner pre-sale starts on Monday December 4 at 11am and goes for 48 hours. Live Nation pre-sale starts on Wednesday December 6 at 1pm, ending Thursday December 7 at 12pm. General sale starts on Thursday, December 7 at 1pm.







