A case of Covid-19 has caused last-minute upheaval for Friday Jams Live in Auckland. Photo / Getty Images

TLC have pulled out of performing at Friday Jams Live in Auckland today after one of their "core touring party" tested positive for Covid-19.

The band was due to perform at the event at Western Springs Stadium tonight, along with other acts including Macklemore, Akon and Craig David. They performed alongside the same line-up in Sydney last night.

"We would like to advise that due to a positive Covid case within TLC's core touring party, TLC is unable to perform at ZM's Friday Jams Live today, Sunday 13 November, at Western Springs Stadium, Auckland New Zealand," the event organisers wrote on Instagram.

"The band sincerely apologises to fans for the inconvenience and disappointment.

"Updated Friday Jams Live set times will be announced shortly."

Friday Jams last took place in 2019 with nearly 30,000 Kiwis turning up to watch Janet Jackson, The Black Eyed Peas, and 50 Cent.