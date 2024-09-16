Tito was known for being part of The Jackson 5.

Tito was on tour with his brothers, Marlon and Jackie, in Europe in recent days, where late last week he posted what would be his final Instagram post. In the eerie photo, Tito and his brothers were shown paying respects at a fan memorial for Michael, who died in 2009 aged 50.

“Before our show in Munich, my brothers Jackie, Marlon, and I, visited the beautiful memorial dedicated to our beloved brother, Michael Jackson,” he wrote in the caption.

“We’re deeply grateful for this special place that honors not only his memory but also our shared legacy. Thank you for keeping his spirit alive.”

Along with Michael, Jermaine and later Randy, Tito, Jackie and Marlon made up The Jackson 5.

The group was formed in 1964 in their hometown of Gary, Indiana, where they entered local talent shows and competitions until they hit the big time. Their hits included I Want You Back, ABC, The Love You Save and I’ll Be There, which landed the band four consecutive number 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 charts.

Jermaine would go on to leave the group in 1975 and was replaced by their youngest brother, Randy. In the 80s, Jermaine rejoined for a brief period and they performed as a group of six.

Over the years, each went on to pursue solo careers, with Michael the most successful among the group, quickly scoring the title of King of Pop.

The singer did not launch his solo career until 2003. Photo / Getty Images

Tito did not launch his solo career until 2003 when he began performing as a blues musician. He scored gigs in various clubs with his blues band and released albums in 2016 and 2021, all while earning three Grammy nominations over the years.

In 2001, Tito and his five brothers reunited as part of the Michael Jackson: 30th Anniversary Celebration special, which marked the 30 years since the beginning of the pop star’s solo career.

Talent ran in the Jackson family. Tito had three children with his ex-wife Delores Martes, and their sons – Taj, Taryll, and TJ Jackson – formed an R&B singing group called 3T in the 90s, during which they released their debut album Brotherhood in 1995.

Tito is survived by his sons and eight grandchildren.