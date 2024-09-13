Chad McQueen was best known for playing Dutch in The Karate Kid films. Photo / Columbia Pictures

American actor Chad McQueen, a Karate Kid star and movie icon Steve McQueen’s son, has died aged 63 after organ failure.

Best known for playing Dutch in The Karate Kid films, Chad passed away on September 12 at his ranch in Palm Desert, California.

His family confirmed his death to Variety, telling the outlet in a statement: “It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our father, Chad McQueen.

“His remarkable journey as a loving father to us, along with his unwavering commitment to our mother, truly exemplified a life filled with love and dedication.”

Referencing Chad’s late actor father’s love of car racing, they added: “His passion for racing not only highlighted his exceptional talent but also served as a way to honour his father’s legacy, a testament to the values instilled in him.