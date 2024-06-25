What happened to Michael Jackson’s pet chimpanzee Bubbles?

Michael Jackson taught Bubbles to moonwalk.

Michael Jackson’s pet chimpanzee Bubbles is “living the good life” in his later years.

The iconic musician - who passed away in 2009 - bought his primate pal from a Texas research facility in the 1980s but he was sent to the Centre for Great Apes in 2005, and the 41-year-old chimp has a “lot of freedom” at the sanctuary.

Patti Ragan, director at the facility, told TMZ Bubbles is able to explore tunnels, build a nest under a tree, take daily midday naps and occasionally even paint, while his welfare is regularly checked by a vet and caregiver staff.

Singer Michael Jackson enjoys a cup of tea with his pet Bubbles at Osaka City Mayoral Hall on September 18, 1987 in Osaka, Japan. Photo / Getty Images

Bubbles - who weighs around 82kg - is described as friendly and interacts well with visitors and other animals, including fellow chimpanzees Oopsie, Boma, Ripley, Kodua and Stryker.

Although Jackson’s music and videos are regularly played for the chimps, Bubbles doesn’t appear to show a preference for the Thriller hitmaker’s songs.

The Michael Jackson Estate has continued to care for Bubbles in the aftermath of the Billie Jean singer’s death, contributing to his annual care costs, which come in at around $US27,000 ($NZ44,102) per year.

Jackson’s attorney and family members have also made the effort to visit the sanctuary in recent years, where they have enjoyed “sweet” encounters with the creature.

In addition, Jackson’s fan club regularly sends treats for Bubbles such as coconuts, mangos and blankets, which he enjoys curling up with during his nap times.

Today marks 15 years since Jackson passed away, but the sanctuary has no plans to commemorate the anniversary.

The average life span of a chimpanzee in captivity is around 50-60.

Toto guitarist Steve Lukather previously told how Jackson had to stop bringing Bubbles to the recording studio when he was recording his Thriller album because the primate caused so much chaos.

He told Ultimate Guitar magazine: “He stopped bringing him to the studio because he tore apart the vocal booth and threw s*** against the wall at Westlake Audio.

”Man, that monkey just ripped that f******* vocal booth to shreds. I think they banned ol’ Bubbles from the studio after that.

”But Michael was cool, man, he was a pro. He’d sing his ass off in the studio. He knew what he wanted and I guess he loved what we did. He kept hiring us.”

Watch Bubbles moonwalk: