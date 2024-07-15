Tim Burton and Michael Keaton return for the Beetlejuice sequel. Watch the trailer featuring an all-star cast! Video / Warner Bros. Pictures

The highly anticipated sequel to Tim Burton’s 1988 comedy horror classic will debut at the prestigious film festival shortly before its theatrical release.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, directed by Tim Burton, will open this year’s Venice Film Festival, bringing with it a slew of Hollywood stars who were largely absent from the Lido red carpet in 2023 because of an actors’ strike.

The long-awaited sequel to Burton’s original 1988 comedy horror classic will be screened out of competition on August 28, giving the 81st edition of the festival a high-profile, glitzy start.

The film sees Michael Keaton return to the lead role and also stars Winona Ryder, Catherine O’Hara, Monica Bellucci, Willem Dafoe, and Jenna Ortega, who last teamed up with Burton on the hit Netflix show Wednesday.

“Venice is honoured and proud to host the world premiere of a work that features a surprising swing of creative imagination and driving hallucinatory rhythm,” festival director Alberto Barbera said.