Tiger King star Doc Antle is facing charges. Photo / Instagram

Doc Antle, who featured in the Netflix hit doco-series Tiger King, has been charged with Tiger King's Doc Antle charged with wildlife trafficking and animal cruelty.

He and another man are accused of allegedly tracking lion cubs between two states in America, Virginia and South Carolina.

The charges were announced earlier this week by the office of Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring.

Antle owns Myrtle Beach Safari in South Carolina.

Keith A Wilson, who is also facing charges, owns Wilson's Animal Park also in Virginia.

Antle is facing charges of wildlife trafficking and conspiracy to wildlife traffic.

He is also charged with our misdemeanour counts of violating the Endangered Species Act, four misdemeanour counts of conspiracy to violate the Endangered Species Act, and nine misdemeanour counts of animal cruelty.

Joe Exotic became a internet sensation after Tiger King aired on Netflix. Photo / Supplied

Two of Antle's daughters have also been charged. One faces a misdemeanour count of cruelty to animals and a misdemeanour count of violating the Endangered Species Act.

The other daughter is charged with two misdemeanour counts of cruelty to animals and two misdemeanour counts of violating the Endangered Species Act.

According to the attorney general's office, the indictments are the result of a months-long investigation.

According to authorities, search warrant was executed at Antle's South Carolina property in December 2019.