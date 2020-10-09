Fans react to strange, dark trailer for Mel Gibson Christmas movie Fatman

If you thought 2020 couldn't get any stranger, wait until you watch the trailer for Mel Gibson's new movie.

In his latest flick, the Braveheart actor plays a twisted version of Santa Claus called Fatman, who must contend with a hitman hired by a child disappointed to receive a lump of coal on Christmas Day.

This isn't your standard Santa Claus flick - the man in the jolly red suit is forced to team up with the US military when his business goes into decline.

Reminiscent of Billy Bob Thornton's role in cult classic Bad Santa, Gibson's character appears to be a washed-up alcoholic.

A young boy goes to extreme lengths for revenge when he receives coal for Christmas. Photo / Saban Films

The film is pitched as a dark action-comedy and is written and directed by Eshom Nelms and Ian Nelms.

People who watched the trailer on social media pointed out how strange and "demented" the film looks.

have watched this trailer 15 times and still cannot believe it's real. nothing can prepare you for the moment you realize what the movie's about https://t.co/k5i2tlBbWM — Claire McNear (@clairemcnear) October 8, 2020

I don’t want to overreact but I think this could be the greatest Christmas movie ever made — Hey Yinz (@hey_yinz) October 8, 2020

"This looks so horribly good, that it's gonna be relegated to 'cult classic'," one user wrote.

Another said: "I don't know what demented mind came up with this, but I like it!"

Never ever EVER EVVVEERRRR be afraid to pitch your wacky idea because if this can get made, anything can get made. https://t.co/vI87GXJ88E — Kyle (@KyleThatKyle) October 8, 2020

It's been said, but I truly can't believe that FATMAN trailer is real. Like, someone pitched "Okay, so it's Santa, but he's a grizzled mercenary called out of retirement for one last job," with Mel Gibson starring, and then someone else said, "Sure." The mind reels! — 𝔖𝔠𝔬𝔱𝔱 ℜ𝔲𝔰𝔰𝔢𝔩𝔩 🏝 (@pscottrussell) October 8, 2020

"Before 2020 I'd say this wasn't real," another post said.

Fatman is set for release on November 17 and also stars Walton Goggins and Marianne Jean-Baptiste.