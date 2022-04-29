Voyager 2021 media awards
The Velvet Queen review: The virtue of patience and why you don't have it

5 minutes to read
The Velvet Queen. Photo / Supplied

By , Zanna Gillespie

Greg and Zanna lie in wait for a leopard.

SCORES
Animals: 5
Humans: 0

SHE SAW

When Greg "gave up" his phone for Lent, he became wholly convinced of his superiority. For a while I was impressed

