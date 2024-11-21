“The time has come for me to hang up my microphone, but how do I say goodbye to The Simpsons? ... not easily,” Hayden said of her departure in a statement as per Deadline.

“It’s been an honour and a joy to have worked on such a funny, witty, and groundbreaking show, and to give voice to Milhouse and Jimbo Jones, Rod Flanders, Janey, Malibu Stacy, and many others.

The US actress voiced Milhouse Van Houten, Bart Simpson’s nerdy best friend. Photo / @TheSimpsons

“I’ll always have a special place in my heart for that blue-haired 10-year-old boy with glasses.”

The official Simpsons Instagram account announced the news to fans with a video montage of Hayden’s most famous Milhouse moments on the long-running Fox series.

“Thank you for 35 years of Milhouse and so many more, Pamela Hayden,” the caption added, while also announcing her final episode will air in the US on November 24.

The Simpsons creator Matt Groening has led the way in thanking and wishing Hayden well in her new adventures.

“Pamela gave us tons of laughs with Milhouse, the hapless kid with the biggest nose in Springfield. She made Milhouse hilarious and real, and we will miss her,” he said, with executive producer James L Brooks adding, “She is a model for having a great spirit for every cast she has been a part of. We will miss her.”

Fans have shared their heartbreak over the news on social media, with some also left wondering about the future of Milhouse on the show.

“Whoa a retirement? Thanks Pamela for your years of commitment to the role,” one wrote, while another added, “Everything is no longer coming up Milhouse.”

“Is this the untimely end of Milhouse,” another fan asked, as one echoed: “Does this mean no more Milhouse?!”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, casting for Hayden’s replacement is scheduled to take place in the near future.