Created by Matt Groening, The Simpsons, with its sprawling cast of Springfield characters, has been on screens since the show debuted in 1989. Photo / Fox
A beloved voice actor on The Simpsons has devastated fans after announcing she was quitting the show after more than three decades.
It’s the end of an era for Pamela Hayden who has been behind one of the show’s popular characters since the cartoon premiered in 1989.
For the last 35 years, the US actress has voiced Milhouse Van Houten, Bart Simpson’s nerdy best friend, as well as dozens of other characters, including school bully Jimbo Jones and Rod Flanders, Ned Flanders’ eldest son.
But hours ago, the 70-year-old has called time on her stint in the show to “pursue other creative outlets”. In total, Hayden has appeared in just under 700 of the show’s 774 episodes to date.
“Thank you for 35 years of Milhouse and so many more, Pamela Hayden,” the caption added, while also announcing her final episode will air in the US on November 24.
The Simpsons creator Matt Groening has led the way in thanking and wishing Hayden well in her new adventures.
“Pamela gave us tons of laughs with Milhouse, the hapless kid with the biggest nose in Springfield. She made Milhouse hilarious and real, and we will miss her,” he said, with executive producer James L Brooks adding, “She is a model for having a great spirit for every cast she has been a part of. We will miss her.”
Fans have shared their heartbreak over the news on social media, with some also left wondering about the future of Milhouse on the show.
“Whoa a retirement? Thanks Pamela for your years of commitment to the role,” one wrote, while another added, “Everything is no longer coming up Milhouse.”
“Is this the untimely end of Milhouse,” another fan asked, as one echoed: “Does this mean no more Milhouse?!”
According to The Hollywood Reporter, casting for Hayden’s replacement is scheduled to take place in the near future.