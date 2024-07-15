Due to the episode showing scenes that seemingly mirrored the July 13 Trump rally where an assassination attempt took place, the episode was quickly replaced with another according to The Independent.

Despite the seemingly quiet replacement, the change did not go unnoticed by the network’s fans, who took to X to call it out.

“Wondered at first why Channel 4 just pulled the scheduled broadcast of ‘Lisa The Iconoclast’ but I think I get it,” one wrote.

Another commented: “I did wonder why a random later season episode was thrown in the middle of this Season 7 mini marathon.”

“I wouldn’t be surprised if it was a member of the public looking at the schedule and phoning them up or sending an email,” one fan said.

The assassination attempt against Trump took place earlier this week at a Pennsylvania rally where the presidential candidate was speaking. The shooting killed spectator Corey Comperatore and injured two others the Secret Service fatally shot the gunman, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks.

While the Simpsons episode did not predict the event, the popular show has a history of airing storylines that take place in the real world years later.

One of their most recent predictions was in relation to the tragic OceanGate Expedition’s Titan submersible which killed all five people onboard after it imploded.

The 1998 episode “Simpson Tide”, written by a team led by Mike Reiss, shows Homer Simpson and his long-lost father Mason Fairbanks getting into two deep-sea submersibles, echoing the Titan’s journey that ended in tragedy.

“The Simpsons ahead of the curve - as usual - 25 years ago,” one person tweeted.

Reiss quickly stepped in to clear things up, revealing that the episode was actually inspired by the film Crimson Tide.

He told The New York Post: “That’s my show. Even I forgot about that,” referring to the episode he wrote more than 20 years before he would descend to the wreckage site.

“We did that episode because the movie Crimson Tide had just come out,” he said of the 1995 film starring Gene Hackman and Denzel Washington.

“We didn’t predict the future, we just did it off that movie and 20 years later, something like that happened.”