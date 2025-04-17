Advertisement
The Hits radio host PJ Harding shares dramatic story of second child’s birth after she and husband watched rugby match

NZ Herald
The Kiwi radio broadcaster, who is currently on maternity leave, said she gave birth within minutes of arriving to hospital. Video / The Hits
  • Polly “PJ” Harding nearly delivered her second child en route to the hospital after watching rugby.
  • She gave birth minutes after arriving at the hospital with her husband, Brendan “Beej” Campbell.
  • Their newborn daughter, Frankie, is Harding and Campbell’s second child, joining their son, Charlie.

Polly “PJ” Harding – co-host of The Hits Drive with Matty & PJ – has recounted how close she came to delivering her second child in the car after over-extending her time watching a rugby game with the boys.

The Kiwi radio broadcaster, who is currently on maternity leave, gave birth within minutes of arriving at hospital as she and her husband raced from his rugby club to the maternity ward.

Harding, 34, shared the wild story with her co-host, Matty McLean, and Bachelor NZ winner, Matilda Green, when they called her for an update on Wednesday.

Green is filling in for Harding until she returns to work.

When McLean asked how “little Frankie” is doing, Harding said her newborn daughter has been “such a little darling”, but also had a story to share about her sudden arrival into the world.

Harding had arrived home with her husband, Brendan “Beej” Campbell, when he asked if they should go watch a rugby game at his rugby club.

“Maybe 10 minutes into the game, I’m sort of sitting sideline, and I’m like, ‘Hang about, did my water just break?’” Harding said.

She spoke of having “tummy niggles” that became more “frequent” and “intense” over time, and she told Campbell they needed to leave.

“He goes, ‘Really? Do you reckon we could stay till fulltime?’ And I was like, ‘Nah, nah, nah. We’ve got to go’,” Harding explained.

“He goes, ‘Do you reckon I could just say goodbye to the guys?’

“I’m like, ‘BJ, my waters have fully just broken’.”

The pair jumped in the car and began their journey to the hospital, but by the end of the road, Harding believes she “was fully dilated”.

A few minutes later on the main road, Harding asked Campbell to pull over.

“I had to go to the toilet on the side of the road. I’m not going to go full detail but I think you can imagine what’s happening,” Harding said.

“BJ is panicking, looking at me going, ‘Get in the car!’

“We sprint to the hospital ... seven to 10 minutes after arriving, Frankie arrives.”

McLean was audibly shocked by Harding’s candid birth story, with the co-host saying: “Unbelievable. Only you would have a story like that.”

Green was also left baffled, telling Harding: “What a ride.”

Harding quipped back, telling the duo: “Oh, she was quick.”

The broadcaster already told her followers that Frankie was a speedy birth when welcoming her into the world on Instagram earlier this month.

“You certainly did not mess around coming into this world with a swift 2 hour labour(!!!) from start to end (VBAC achieved wahoo!)”, Harding wrote in her post for Frankie.

Harding and Campbell’s newborn is their second together. The pair already have a son, Charlie, who they welcomed in 2022.

The radio broadcaster had announced she was pregnant with Frankie on the airwaves in October, telling listeners she hadn’t been “entirely honest” and needed “to come clean about something”.

“Perhaps you’ve noticed that I’ve been a little extra forgetful. A little extra ditsy, maybe tired, maybe slurring my words, talking about food more, fatigue,” she said.

“I don’t know how to do this in a really professional way, but I have been hiding the fact that my husband, BJ [Campbell], and I are actually expecting our second child in April.”

