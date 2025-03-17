According to a Herald review, the concert highlighted Swims' impressive vocal range and soulful voice as he powered through hits like Simple Things and Bed On Fire. He was also praised for his genuine, friendly nature, his stage presence, and his deeply personal songwriting.
“Whatever your taste in music, you’re guaranteed to find a song in his repertoire that resonates with you,” the review said.
Swims has also been lauded for his critically acclaimed collaborations with other big names in the music industry like Maren Morris, Meghan Trainor, X Ambassadors. He also won two awards (from eight nominations) at the 2024 Billboard Music Awards.
During his latest trip to New Zealand in 2024, the singer even took to the streets of Auckland for a good cause ahead of his Spark Arena show.
A special online cover of Rivers by Dunedin icons Six60 also cemented Kiwis' love for the singer, with the video garnering hundreds of thousands of views after circulating on social media.
When quizzed about his unique stage name, he told Haverland that Teddy was a childhood nickname, while Swims is an acronym for Someone Who Isn’t Me Sometimes.
Before his NZ and Australia shows, Swims is also set to take the stage at Lollapalooza in Argentina, Chile, and Brazil, one of the biggest music festival chains in the world.
In May, he’ll embark on a 50-date North American tour, performing multiple nights at legendary venues including New York City’s Radio City Music Hall, Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre, and The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles.
At both his Kiwi concerts, Swims will be joined on stage by his electrifying live band, Freak Freely.