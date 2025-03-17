Advertisement
Teddy Swims returns to NZ: Soul pop singer set to headline two massive arena shows this year

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

Teddy Swims busks at Auckland’s Commercial Bay ahead of Spark Arena show in 2024. Video / Tom Dillane

Clearly, US singing superstar Teddy Swims can’t get enough of Aotearoa, with the Lose Control hitmaker announcing he will return to NZ for gigs this year for the fourth consecutive year.

His newly announced 2025 dates will see him perform at Christchurch’s Wolfbrook Arena on October 7, and Auckland’s Spark Arena on November 9.

Swims had widespread success with his latest album I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2) and has amassed over 8.7 billion song streams globally over the past few years.

The soulful singer Swims (real name Jaten Collin Dimsdale) first performed in New Zealand with an intimate, yet rousing Powerstation show in 2022.

“New Zealand is the first place that started showing me love,” the Grammy nominee told the Herald’s Bethany Haverland at the time.

“A lot of our fanbase, more than anywhere, is right here. I don’t know why they love Teddy Swims in New Zealand, but I love it here”.

Kiwis are among Teddy Swims' biggest fans, thanks to his viral cover of Six60's Rivers. Photo / Supplied
Swims then went on to perform at the Auckland Town Hall in 2023, wearing two pounamu, Huffer clothing and Stolen Girlfriends Club sunglasses in a show of support for Kiwi brands and culture.

According to a Herald review, the concert highlighted Swims' impressive vocal range and soulful voice as he powered through hits like Simple Things and Bed On Fire. He was also praised for his genuine, friendly nature, his stage presence, and his deeply personal songwriting.

“Whatever your taste in music, you’re guaranteed to find a song in his repertoire that resonates with you,” the review said.

Teddy Swims getting in some practice at the viaduct before his Spark Arena concert in 2024. Photo / Finn Little
Swims has also been lauded for his critically acclaimed collaborations with other big names in the music industry like Maren Morris, Meghan Trainor, X Ambassadors. He also won two awards (from eight nominations) at the 2024 Billboard Music Awards.

During his latest trip to New Zealand in 2024, the singer even took to the streets of Auckland for a good cause ahead of his Spark Arena show.

Videos started to circulate of Swims busking in Commercial Bay to raise money and awareness for Cure Kids NZ and Red Nose Day.

A special online cover of Rivers by Dunedin icons Six60 also cemented Kiwis' love for the singer, with the video garnering hundreds of thousands of views after circulating on social media.

When quizzed about his unique stage name, he told Haverland that Teddy was a childhood nickname, while Swims is an acronym for Someone Who Isn’t Me Sometimes.

Before his NZ and Australia shows, Swims is also set to take the stage at Lollapalooza in Argentina, Chile, and Brazil, one of the biggest music festival chains in the world.

In May, he’ll embark on a 50-date North American tour, performing multiple nights at legendary venues including New York City’s Radio City Music Hall, Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre, and The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles.

At both his Kiwi concerts, Swims will be joined on stage by his electrifying live band, Freak Freely.

Ticketing Details

Presales

American Express: Runs 48 hours from Wednesday, March 19 (1pm local time) to Friday, March 21 (1pm local time) or until pre-sale allocation exhausted. via www.Amex.com.au/Experiences.

Frontier Members: Runs 24 hours from Thursday, March 20 (1pm local time) or until pre-sale allocation exhausted. via frontiertouring.com/teddyswims.

General sale

Begins Monday, March 24 (11am local time).

All shows are all ages and licensed.

Tuesday, October 7

Wolfbrook Arena | Christchurch, NZ via ticketmaster.co.nz

Thursday, October 9

Spark Arena | Auckland, NZ via ticketmaster.co.nz

