Highlights from Te Matatini Powhiri. Video / Whakaata maori

More than 1.8 million Kiwis tuned in to watch Te Matatini Herenga Waka Herenga Tangata 2023, showcasing the best kapa haka Aotearoa has to offer.

Almost 730,000 New Zealanders watched the live broadcast on TVNZ 2 last week, while 188,000 streamed the festival on TVNZ+.

In a press release sharing the numbers today, TVNZ’s deputy director for local and commissioning contact Nevak Rogers (Rongowhakaata, Te Whānau ā Apanui, Tongan) said last week was the biggest week for the platform to date.

Te Matatini 2023 took place at Eden Park in Tāmaki Makaurau. Photo / Alex Burton

“[The] significant audience numbers ... tell us that Te Matatini resonated strongly with viewers across Aotearoa,” she said.

“It’s a massive exercise to produce four full days of live event coverage, and it took a big effort from TVNZ teams and our production partners Aotearoa Kapa Haka Limited and Pango Productions to make it happen.”

Rogers added that it had been a “career highlight and privilege” to broadcast the event on TVNZ’s platforms, as well as showcase reo Māori and culture on stage.

“There was such an extraordinary buzz around the festival and we’re thrilled to see that feedback and engagement from our viewers has been so positive,” she continued.

Te Whānau ā Apanui was the winning group, taking home the Ngāpō Pimia Wehi Duncan McIntyre trophy and the title of Te Matatini 2023, with the judges praising the group’s style and wairua Māori.

“We’re very proud that three members of our Te Karere whānau are part of the winning rōpū – Raniera Harrison, Te Okiwa McLean and Rapaera Tawhai,” Rogers noted.

“Like so many performers, they’ve been travelling back to the Eastern Bay of Plenty each weekend over the last few months for practice, and it certainly paid off.”

The festival took place from February 22 to 25 at Auckland’s Eden Park, as teams from all over Aotearoa gathered to showcase the best of kapa haka.

Despite initial calls for Te Matatini to be postponed due to the impacts of Cyclone Gabrielle, there was unanimous support from organisers for the event to go ahead.

And it’s since been hailed as a huge success, drawing viewers to its live coverage and setting social media abuzz with epic performances, celebrity cameos and even a visit from a Hollywood star - Jason Momoa.