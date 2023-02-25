The king of Hollywood action movies Jason Momoa grabs a selfie with Māori king Te Arikinui Tūheitia Paki. Photo / Te Pāti Māori

Hollywood superstar Jason Momoa could have had the red carpet treatment rolled out at the Te Matatini finals day.

Instead the king of Hollywood action movies made a backstage entrance to enjoy the kaupapa of Te Matatini - eating with tamariki Māori and Kiwi whānau, instead of making a blockbuster entrance.

Mātaatua representatives Te Whānau a Apanui were named as this year’s winners of the Ngāpō Pimia Wehi Duncan McIntyre trophy and the championship title of Te Matatini 2023.

Te Pāti Māori co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer said “Hollywood hunk” Momoa could have entered Eden Park with the Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, but “he has such an appreciation for Māori taonga and Māori culture” he wanted to be treated as part of the whānau.

Te Pāti Māori co leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer and Hollywood superstar Jason Momoa. Photo / Te Pāti Māori

Ngarewa-Packer said this shows the mana of the man.

“He loves the indigenous ways and it makes sense that Jason checks in with the kapa people and was really just enjoying the vibes of the day,” Ngarewa-Packer told the Herald. “He gets it and it’s lovely.”

Ngarewa-Packer admits Momoa is a “bit of a hunk” but doesn’t have the attitude that would normally accompany that.

“He is a big guy in stature but he has such mana,” she said.

“He is a climate warrior and for a person of his mana to support much of our Māori kaupapa is amazing, and phenomenal.

“This guy is part of the highest-rating world movies but before he came here today he was with the Iwi chairs in Taranaki checking into the grassroots.

“He could have turned up at Te Matatini with the Prime Minister but he turned up to give mana and make sure the kaupapa was being promoted - and he gets it.

Te Pāti Māori members and Hollywood star Jason Momoa. Photo / Te Pāti Māori

“I have met Jason before with the work he does globally for our indigenous people. He is out there promoting indigenous peoples and he acknowledges in Aotearoa how significant Māori people are.

“The fact that he’s good looking and is a hunk is a bonus and he was so respectful of our King Te Arikinui Tūheitia Paki.”

Momoa is in New Zealand to film new Apple TV+ series, Chief of War.



