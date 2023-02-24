Stan Walker in his first Te Matatini appearance for Te Reanga Mōrehu o Ratana. Photo / Te Matatini

Kapa haka doyenne, composer and reo Māori advocate Kuini Moehau Reedy says Te Matatini is continuing to push the language to the farthest corners of the globe.

Reedy (Ngāti Porou) cites the recent arrival of US Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland to Aotearoa and her attendance at Te Matatini.

Haaland is the first indigenous American to hold a cabinet role in the United States. During her visit, Haaland discussed with her counterparts climate change issues and the advancement of indigenous communities here and in the US.

“What a wonderful opportunity. And she is seeking what’s happening here in New Zealand,” Reedy says. “We are so privileged. And we’ve met so many people from all over the world in the last few hours. So that tells us where the language is going, from here to the ends of the earth.”

US President Joe Biden and his Secretary of Interior Deb Haaland. Photo / Facebook

Reedy, who is also a long-time advocate of the Kōhanga Reo movement and reo revitalisation, says te ao Māori has been able to achieve global recognition without losing too much traditional knowledge, especially over the past 50 years of Te Matatini.

“We’ve synthesised every direction, every wind and the influences of the world. We’ve been able to maintain our origins of traditions as well as work through our lifestyles that our young people need to work through today.

Kuini Moehau Reedy is a storehouse of knowledge. Photo / Whakaata Māori

“We’re so wealthy with the ethos, how can we ever go wrong? Where do we go to from here? Well, we will engage with every part of creation to affirm who we are.”

Reedy says it is never too late, especially for those who gain inspiration, to learn te reo through Te Matatini.

“Haere mai, welcome. Welcome to our world. We are part of the world, and an important part of the world.

“Ko tōku reo, ko tōku ohooho. [My language is my awakening.]”

Day three also saw the Kiwi musician Stan Walker, who was part of Te Reanga Mōrehu o Ratana, make his Te Matatini debut.

Walker said it was a dream come true to appear on stage and told TV One: “For me, and I know for the hearts of our people, it is to win people over, to be a hope and a light into their lives. That’s a big thing for us, it’s a big thing for me.”