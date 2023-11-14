Taylor Swift has pleaded with her fans to stop engaging in a dangerous concert trend. Photo / Jutharat Pinyodoonyachet, The New York Times

Taylor Swift has pleaded with her fans to stop engaging in a dangerous concert trend. Photo / Jutharat Pinyodoonyachet, The New York Times

Taylor Swift stopped her Eras Tour set in Argentina to beg fans to stop taking part in a dangerous crowd trend.

The American singer kicked off the South American leg of her world tour over the weekend, rocking out in three sold-out shows in Buenos Aires.

Soon after her final show had begun, Swift, 33, politely asked the audience to not throw anything on the stage while she was performing, reports news.com.au.

“Because communication means having gentle, healthy boundaries, it really freaks me out when stuff gets thrown on the stage,” Swift confessed in a clip on social media.

Swift went on: “Because if it’s on the stage, then a dancer can trip on it … And I love that you brought presents. And that is so nice, but just, can you please not throw them on the stage? I love you so much.”

Performers being hit by objects thrown onstage has been a prominent issue in the past few months.

Taylor Swift performs onstage during The Eras Tour in Chicago, Illinois. Photo / Getty Images

Singer Bebe Rexha was hit in the face with a phone in June while she was performing at her New York show. She ended up needing several stitches after acquiring a serious eye injury.

A month later, singer Harry Styles was struck in the face while onstage in Vienna, Austria.

A more disturbing example was when Lil Nas X was hit mid-show with a sex toy while performing in Sweden.

“Who threw they p**sy on stage?” the rapper exclaimed.

Pink was left stunned after a fan hurled a bag of their mum’s ashes onto the stage during the rock star’s London show in June.

Cardi B furiously threw her microphone at a fan after having a drink thrown on her at a Las Vegas concert. Photo / Instagram

While most performers usually shrug off the experience, Cardi B controversially hit back during her concert in Las Vegas in July.

The rapper threw her microphone at a fan who had thrown a drink on her while she was performing.

Later on, the fan reported Cardi B to police.

Meanwhile, Swift has three more shows in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil from November 17 and then is set to play three shows in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

The Grammy-winner will take a break over the December holidays before kicking off 2024 with four shows in Tokyo, Japan from February 7.

Then, Swift is set to rock out at three sold-out shows in Melbourne from February 16 and four in Sydney from February 23.



