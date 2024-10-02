Taylor Swift has been noticeably absent from the Chiefs' last two games. Photo / Ezra Shaw / Getty Images

Taylor Swift has been noticeably absent from the Chiefs' last two games. Photo / Ezra Shaw / Getty Images

Taylor Swift’s absences from boyfriend Travis Kelce’s last two NFL games are reportedly linked to “security concerns”.

The Shake it Off singer, 34, was at the centre of a major scare in August when a thwarted terrorist attack on one of her shows forced the cancellation of her Eras Tour dates in Vienna, Austria.

After spending the last year supporting Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs at their matches, Swift was a no-show at the team’s past two games.

But a source claimed her absences had nothing to do with suspected relationship difficulties and was more likely linked to security fears.

The insider added it is far more difficult for Swift to attend games that aren’t held at the Chiefs’ home ground of Arrowhead Stadium.