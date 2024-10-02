Advertisement
Taylor Swift’s absences at Travis Kelce’s NFL games due to ‘security concerns’

Bang Showbiz
Taylor Swift has been noticeably absent from the Chiefs' last two games. Photo / Ezra Shaw / Getty Images

Taylor Swift’s absences from boyfriend Travis Kelce’s last two NFL games are reportedly linked to “security concerns”.

The Shake it Off singer, 34, was at the centre of a major scare in August when a thwarted terrorist attack on one of her shows forced the cancellation of her Eras Tour dates in Vienna, Austria.

After spending the last year supporting Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs at their matches, Swift was a no-show at the team’s past two games.

But a source claimed her absences had nothing to do with suspected relationship difficulties and was more likely linked to security fears.

The insider added it is far more difficult for Swift to attend games that aren’t held at the Chiefs’ home ground of Arrowhead Stadium.

“If she is going to a place that isn’t Arrowhead, there are security concerns,” the source said.

“She has worked with Arrowhead so many times – they feel at ease and comfortable.

“Going to all kinds of different stadiums, you need to send a team in advance.”

Travis Kelce celebrates with Taylor Swift after a 17-10 victory against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024. Photo / Patrick Smith / Getty Images
Swift was absent from the Chiefs’ clash against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on September 22, and again when they played the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on September 29.

A source added Swift has also been busy rehearsing for the upcoming leg of her Eras Tour, which is scheduled to resume on October 18 in Miami after a brief break.

Swift’s no-shows come amid criticism of Kelce’s performance on the field this season, with some critics blaming it on his busy personal life.

An insider told Page Six the couple are brushing off the attacks, saying: “They are both tough people”.

