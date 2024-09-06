“[Where she sits is] always a little bit of a surprise, but I’m sure the TV cameras will find her,” he said, adding: “It’s been fun to see them together over the last year. It caught us by surprise. When she showed up at that first game against the Chicago Bears, our fans went crazy.”

Hunt said Swift’s presence at their games and her high-profile relationship with Kelce has “certainly impacted our fanbase”.

“We have a lot more female fans now and, specifically, young female fans.”

🚨| Taylor Swift stuns arriving at Arrowhead Stadium for today's Chiefs va Ravens game!



pic.twitter.com/v283TIqMd8 — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) September 5, 2024

Her appearance at the season opener comes just days after Kelce’s team strenuously rejected claims the couple’s relationship was “scheduled” to end on September 28, as per a document exclusively revealed by the Daily Mail on Wednesday.

The document, which appeared to have the letterhead of Kelce’s US public relations company, Full Scope, outlined a strategy for Kelce and Swift’s relationship, including that it was scheduled to end late this month.

Pictures of the paper appeared to state that an announcement would be made three days after the break-up to “allow the initial media frenzy to settle and ensure clarity”. An example strategy read: “Example: Travis and Taylor have decided to part ways after careful consideration.

“They both value and respect each other’s personal lives and appreciate your respect for privacy during this time. They are both committed to their careers and personal growth. They remain friends and wish each other the best.”

However, fans of the Swift-Kelce coupling can rest easy, as the athlete’s team firmly stated the documents are false.

“We have engaged our legal team to initiate proceedings against the individuals or entities responsible for the unlawful and injurious forgery of documents,” they told the Daily Mail.

Full Scope also responded to the news outlet’s request for comment and released a statement that said the documents were “entirely false and fabricated and were not created, issued or authorised by this agency”.

Elsewhere, fans have claimed the documentation, which was posted on Reddit, appeared as though it was written by AI and read “like a high school assignment”.

The scandal arose almost a year after Swift was first spotted in the stands at a Chiefs game last year, confirming widespread speculation the two were an item.

The Cruel Summer hitmaker went on to attend 13 of Kelce’s games last season, which culminated with the Chiefs securing their second straight Super Bowl title in February. She was often seen sitting with the partners of other Chiefs players, such as Brittany Mahomes, or with Kelce’s parents, Donna and Ed.

Kelce, 34, and teammate Patrick Mahomes are looking to lead the Chiefs to an unprecedented third consecutive Super Bowl victory this season, according to reports.

Last September, People reported that Kelce’s jersey sales skyrocketed 400% via the Fanatics store after Swift began attending Chiefs games.